Image of Fyodor Urnov.

Fyodor Urnov, PhD

Dr. Fyodor Urnov is a Professor of Genetics, Genomics, and Development at UC Berkeley and Scientific Director at the Innovative Genomics Institute, and a Co-Founder of Tune Therapeutics. His work focuses on clinical human genome and epigenome editing, and the development of CRISPR-based therapeutics for the treatment of disease. In his early career at Sangamo BioSciences, Dr. Urnov co-led the development of genome editing tools and therapeutic epigenome editing (2000-2003), of the first clinical human genome editing application (2009), and of in vivo editors for Huntington's and Tau dementia (2010-2016). He earned his Ph.D. from Brown University and completed postdoctoral work at NIH under Dr. Alan P. Wolffe.

Articles by Fyodor Urnov, PhD

A diagram of a nucleosome, with blue and green DNA wrapped around multicolored proteins.

A New Era of Epigenetic Medicines

Image of small blue creatures called Nergals. Some have hearts above their heads, which signify friendship. There is one Nergal who is sneezing and losing health, which is denoted by minus one signs floating around it.
June 2025, Issue 1

Nergal Networks: Where Friendship Meets Infection

A citizen science game explores how social choices and networks can influence how an illness moves through a population.

View this Issue

Research Resources

Podcasts

Webinars

Videos

Infographics

eBooks

Unraveling Complex Biology with Advanced Multiomics Technology

Unraveling Complex Biology with Five-Dimensional Multiomics

Resurrecting Plant Defense Mechanisms to Avoid Crop Pathogens

Resurrecting Plant Defense Mechanisms to Avoid Crop Pathogens

The Scientist Placeholder Image

Seeing and Sorting with Confidence

The Scientist Placeholder Image

Streamlining Microbial Quality Control Testing

Products

Product News

waters-logo

How Alderley Analytical are Delivering eXtreme Robustness in Bioanalysis

Nuclera’s eProtein Discovery

Nuclera and Cytiva collaborate to accelerate characterization of proteins for drug development

Sapio Sciences_Logo

Sapio Sciences Appoints Gordon McCall as Chief Operating Officer to Drive Global Operational Excellence

fujirebio-square-logo

Fujirebio Receives Marketing Clearance for Lumipulse® G pTau 217/ β-Amyloid 1-42 Plasma Ratio In-Vitro Diagnostic Test