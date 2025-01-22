Dr. Fyodor Urnov is a Professor of Genetics, Genomics, and Development at UC Berkeley and Scientific Director at the Innovative Genomics Institute, and a Co-Founder of Tune Therapeutics. His work focuses on clinical human genome and epigenome editing, and the development of CRISPR-based therapeutics for the treatment of disease. In his early career at Sangamo BioSciences, Dr. Urnov co-led the development of genome editing tools and therapeutic epigenome editing (2000-2003), of the first clinical human genome editing application (2009), and of in vivo editors for Huntington's and Tau dementia (2010-2016). He earned his Ph.D. from Brown University and completed postdoctoral work at NIH under Dr. Alan P. Wolffe.