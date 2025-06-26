Kenneth Oh, PhD is the global marketing manager for Bio-Rad’s Protein Quantitation Business Group, responsible for managing the electrophoresis and western blotting product portfolio. He earned his PhD in bioorganic chemistry from the University of California, Santa Barbara, focusing on fluorescence-based peptide beacons that measured nucleic acid and protein binding events. Upon graduation, Oh co‑founded a biotech company that re‑engineered virus capsids that served as a drug delivery platform.