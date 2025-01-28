the-scientist Logo
Biotium Upgrades Illuminator for Uniform Photoactivation of Viability PCR Samples in Microplates

Biotium’s Glo-Plate™ 2.0 Blue LED Illuminator provides uniform photoactivation for samples in microplates with enhanced user-friendly convenience and versatility.

Biotium
| 2 min read
Biotium, a leading provider of advanced fluorescent reagents and related products for life science research, proudly announces the launch of the Glo-Plate™ 2.0 Blue LED Illuminator, a lightweight and multifunctional LED light box. Designed for uniform illumination of samples in clear microplates, larger tubes, and other transparent vessels, this device builds on the success of its predecessor and enhances capabilities for photolysis and DNA gel staining.

The Glo-Plate™ 2.0 delivers exceptionally uniform LED illumination for viability PCR (v-PCR) applications, offering ideal photoactivation for PMAxx™– or PMA-treated samples with minimal exposure of samples to heat. With an upgraded user-friendly touch screen interface and precise timer and light activation settings, the Glo-Plate™ 2.0’s intuitive interface offers a more efficient and accurate operation.

The Glo-Plate™ 2.0 fulfills the growing demands of researchers with large sample sizes or larger-scale studies. Unlike the PMA-Lite 2.0™ LED Photolysis Device, which can only accommodate 18 microcentrifuge tubes, the Glo-Plate™ 2.0’s expansive, flat illuminated surface can be used with a multiwell microplate, a 10 cm2 dish, or multiple 50 mL conical tubes.

The Glo-Plate™ 2.0 is also an effective light source for developing DNAzure® Blue-stained gels. DNAzure® Blue is a cutting-edge nucleic acid gel stain that, when exposed to light, precipitates a visible blue dye on DNA, allowing easy visualization DNA bands with high-sensitivity andstable staining.

Glo-Plate™ 2.0 Blue LED Illuminator Features:

  • Uniform Illumination: Consistent photoactivation ensures reliable results across all samples.
  • Enhanced Photoactivation: Specifically optimized for v-PCR dyes like PMAxx™ and PMA.
  • Versatile: Facilitates photoactivation of samples in clear microplates, 15 mL or 50 mL tubes, and other transparent vessels with minimal heat generation.
  • Wide Timer Range: Adjustable timer from 5 to 45 minutes for precise control over photoactivation times.
  • DNAzure® Staining: Excellent for developing gels stained with DNAzure® Blue Nucleic Acid Gel Stain, providing high-sensitivity, stable visible blue DNA bands.
  • Simplified Usability: Intuitive operation and monitoring with modern touch-screen interface.
  • Compact and Lightweight: Sleek design eases transportation and space in various laboratory settings.
  • Two-Year Warranty: Backed by a two-year warranty from the date of purchase for peace of mind.

The release of the Glo-Plate™ 2.0 Blue LED Illuminator offers a modern and versatile tool for achieving reliable and accurate experiment results, reinforcing Biotium’s commitment to robustly facilitating scientific discovery. The Glo-Plate™ 2.0 Blue LED Illuminator is now available for purchase.

