Cytosurge Appoints Magid Haddouchi as Chief Commercial Officer

Cytosurge AG, a leading biotech company in single-cell manipulation and cell engineering solutions, announces the appointment of Magid Haddouchi, PhD, as its new Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), effective as of April 1, 2025. The company will also be present at several international scientific events during the first half of 2025.

Magid brings over 15 years of international experience in diagnostics, life sciences, and medical devices. Prior to joining Cytosurge, he served as CCO at VirtaMed, spearheading global commercial strategies that delivered strong market growth, launched innovative offerings, and built trusted partnerships across scientific and clinical communities. At Cytosurge, Dr. Haddouchi will lead the company’s commercial growth strategy, strengthen customer engagement, and scale strategic partnerships across the academic, biotech, and pharmaceutical sectors.

Cytosurge is building a strong reputation for innovation in single-cell research and precision genome engineering,” said Dr. Haddouchi. "I’m honored to join this exceptional team to help more scientists and industry partners unlock the power of FluidFM technology. From generating high-quality, genetically engineered cell lines to enabling non-destructive single-cell transcriptomics, Cytosurge is pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in cellular biology.”

On behalf of everyone at Cytosurge and the entire Board, we’re thrilled to welcome Magid as we accelerate our commercial expansion,” says Simon Egli, CEO of Cytosurge. His leadership and commercial expertise will support our mission to scale globally and deliver high-impact solutions to researchers and innovators in both academia and industry.”

Magid will represent Cytosurge at his first event in this role—the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting in Chicago later this month.

Meet Cytosurge at Key Scientific Events

AACR Annual Meeting 2025: April 25 – 30, 2025, Chicago, IL, USA – Booth #3946

- Dr. Tamás Gerecsei, Instruments Sales Manager, will showcase FluidFM and Live-seq applications for studying tumor heterogeneity and dynamic transcriptional states in cancer research.

- Dr. Gorka Santos, CellEDIT Sales Manager, will present the CellEDIT Service for precise CRISPR-based genome editing, even in challenging cancer models.

USA Sales Tour: April – May 2025

Drs. Gerecsei and Santos will travel across the U.S. to offer tailored demos, seminars, and individual meetings. Contact Cytosurge to schedule a visit. Contact Cytosurge to schedule a visit.

SPMConnect 2025: June 9 – 11, 2025, Austin, TX, USA

Dr. Tobias Beyer, CSO, will deliver the presentation “The FluidFM® Technology in Temporally Resolved Single Cell Transcriptomics, Genome Engineering, and Beyond” on June 10 at 1:30 PM during the “Cells, Biomolecules, and Biomaterials II” session.

The International Society for Stem Cell Research (ISSCR) 2025 Annual Meeting: June 11-14, 2025, Hong Kong – Booth #1812

In collaboration with Quantum Design China, Dr. Tamás Gerecsei will present FluidFM-enabled Live-seq for tracking transcriptomic shifts in neural stem cells under varying conditions.

