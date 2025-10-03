Interview

Deep Visual Proteomics Reveals Path to Treat a Deadly Skin Disease

For years, no one knew what caused toxic epidermal necrolysis. Deep visual proteomics has now identified not only the cause, but a strong candidate for a cure. 

Written byRebecca Roberts, PhD
| 5 min read
A histology-stained cross-section through the skin shows the detachment of the epidermis seen in toxic epidermal necrolysis.

Toxic epidermal necrolysis is a severe, drug-induced immune reaction that causes the detachment of the epidermis over large areas of the body.

Image credit:Dr. Med. T. Nordmann
Register for free to listen to this article
Listen with Speechify
0:00
5:00
Share

During his training in clinical dermatology, Thierry Nordmann encountered several patients with a rare, horrifying condition called toxic epidermal necrolysis, or TEN. Widely considered to be the only emergency in the field of dermatology, TEN has no effective treatments and is often fatal. “I experienced firsthand what it means not to have specific treatments for this disease, and what that means for the patient,” said Nordmann, a clinician scientist at the Max Planck Institute of Biochemistry. “For me, it was really an eye opener in the sense of this is the disease I want to study.”

He had his work cut out for him—TEN is rare, and the rapid progression makes it difficult to study. But through the use of the innovative spatial analysis technique, deep visual proteomics (DVP), a TEN treatment may finally be on the horizon.

TEN occurs when patients have severe immune reactions to certain drugs, such as antibiotics; the rapid-onset condition causes the death of keratinocytes, resulting in fluid-filled blisters and detachment of the epidermis over more than 30 percent of the body.1 “Your skin starts to peel off, and you will basically die from this,” explained Falk Schlaudraff, a molecular biologist and senior research scientist at Leica Microsystems. “We are talking about a reaction which takes place within hours, so you don't have a lot of time—you basically need to come directly to the emergency hospital to survive.”

Continue reading below...
Modeling Immunovirology Mechanisms in Living Systems
Webinar
Modeling Immunovirology Mechanisms in Living Systems
In this webinar, experts will discuss research models of viral nephropathy in kidney transplant recipients and custom antibody solutions for in vivo studies.
Read More
Scientist Thierry Nordmann, who studies skin diseases using deep visual proteomics, is smiling and wearing a white button-down shirt and black-framed glasses. In the background there are laboratory shelves of solutions in glass bottles.

During his clinical dermatology training, clinician scientist Thierry Nordmann was unable to treat patients with toxic epidermal necrolysis. Using DVP, he has identified both the cause of the disease as well as a potential cure.

Susanne Vondenbusch-Teetz, MPI of Biochemistry

At the time that Nordmann began studying TEN, no one knew the molecular mechanisms that caused it or why some people developed only a mild relative of the disease, known as Stevens-Johnson syndrome (SJS).

Nordmann was inspired by the work of Matthias Mann, a pioneer in DVP at the Max Planck Institute of Biochemistry. He wrote asking if there were research positions available in Mann’s lab and explained that he already had patient samples from his time in the clinic, formalin-fixed and embedded in paraffin blocks. He got the job and set out to study TEN with the goal of providing treatment options for patients.

Since so many previous studies had fallen short of the mark, Nordmann knew he would need a completely different approach if he was to identify the key drivers of the disease. “To be honest, I [thought], ‘I'm going to take a whole new look at this, do something that has not been done before, and see what comes out’,” he said. DVP provided the answer. This method capitalizes on recent scientific and technological advances to map the proteomes of individual cells or nuclei within a formalin-fixed, paraffin-embedded (FFPE) tissue section while retaining their original spatial context.

In a typical DVP workflow, researchers use high-resolution microscopy to identify cells of interest, artificial intelligence-based image analysis for cell segmentation, laser-capture microdissection to excise the cells from the tissue section, and ultra-high sensitivity mass spectrometry to analyze the proteome of those cells. Finally, they can map the data back to the original tissue section to understand their spatial context—where they sit within the layers of the skin dermis, for example.

For their samples, Nordmann and Mann needed a high-throughput approach, leading them to initiate a collaboration with Leica Microsystems, who provided laser-capture microdissection instrumentation and software. One of the key modifications involved delivering dissected cells directly into multi-well plates, allowing the team to perform more high-throughput downstream analysis.

Schlaudraff, who collaborated with Nordmann and Mann on the project, also helped develop a protocol for fluorescence staining to separate the keratinocytes from the immune cells in the dermis and segment them accordingly. “This way, [Nordmann] was able to figure out what is in the proteome expressed in the keratinocytes and in the immune cells and in the different forms of the disease, so he was able to compare the mild forms versus the lethal one,” said Schlaudraff. “This is basically the beauty of DVP, that you don't need to have a hypothesis of what you are looking for.”

Continue reading below...
Colorful abstract wave pattern representing spectral flow cytometry analysis
Video
Meet the BD FACSDiscover™ A8 Cell Analyzer and expand your discovery power with real-time imaging
See how the BD FACSDiscover™ A8 Cell Analyzer uses real-time imaging and spectral flow cytometry to run ultra-high parameter spectral workflows.
Read More

Back in Mann’s lab, Nordmann said he did a very broad analysis, comparing the skin cells and skin-infiltrating immune cells in samples of TEN with SJS, healthy skin, and other types of drug-induced skin reactions. Nordmann said the findings, published in a study in Nature, were unusually striking: All TEN patients had drastically elevated interferon signatures—including the JAK/STAT pathway—in their cells.2

A mosaic panel of grey, white, green, yellow, red, and blue cells. Some of the cells have been cut out of the mosaic, representing the laser-capture microdissection technique used in DVP.

In DVP workflows, laser-capture microdissection allows scientists to map the proteome of cells of interest back to their original tissue for spatial context.

Leica Microsystems

“Usually, you get a lot of heterogeneity between patients, you know, you get mixed signals. But it was so clear that this signature was an interferon signature in all patients that we studied in comparison to both healthy and other drug reactions,” Nordmann remarked. “Once you saw this plot of these proteins that were highlighted in this disease, it was a magical moment.”

The magic didn’t stop there: Every subsequent experiment confirmed the initial results. There was no good in vitro model for TEN at the time, so the team created their own; taking keratinocytes from real TEN patients, the team grew the cells in vitro and then mixed them with immune cells from the same patients to successfully mimic the disorder. Fortunately, there are already approved drugs that can target other types of interferon-driven diseases, such as JAK inhibitors (JAKi). The team immediately demonstrated the efficacy of JAKi in their in vitro model.

The next step was to demonstrate efficacy in an in vivo model, Nordmann said. “We thought, ‘Okay, we can't stop there because that's not going to help the patient’.” With the help of more international collaborators, they tested JAKi in two distinct mouse models of the disease, including a humanized mouse model. Again, the team were encouraged by the robustness of the results. “Every single mouse model we tested, and every single experiment, was perfection. There was not one outlier,” Nordmann said.

The JAKi tested by the team have not yet been approved for the treatment of TEN, but Nordmann said he and his colleagues are pushing hard towards initiating a randomized clinical trial for the disease. “We're strategically aligning with [pharmaceutical companies] to see how do we best approach this and designing this study very carefully with the proper endpoints so that we can address this,” said Nordmann. “This will still take time. I think, optimistically, we will be there in three to five years.”

Continue reading below...
An illustration of glowing antibodies in front of a blue background.
Infographic
Understanding Immunoglobulin Isotypes
Antibody isotypes vary in effector activity and distribution, shaping their roles in immunity and their applications in biomedical research.
Read More

In the meantime, both Nordmann and Schlaudraff are continuing to improve DVP methods and apply the powerful technique in the study of other diseases. Nordmann has now founded his own laboratory at the Max Planck Institute of Biochemistry to research the molecular and spatial biology of the skin, and the team focuses on the use of DVP to systematically profile clinical specimens of skin diseases. “You can basically separate the good cells from the bad cells—and even from the emerging bad cells—and then hopefully find an interaction point which is a druggable target or biomarkers that you can [use for] early diagnosis of any kind of disease,” Schlaudraff added.

  1. Shah H, et al. Update on Stevens–Johnson syndrome and toxic epidermal necrolysis: Diagnosis and management. Am J Clin Dermatol. 2024;25(6):891-908.
  2. Nordmann TM, et al. Spatial proteomics identifies JAKi as treatment for a lethal skin disease. Nature. 2024;635(8040):1001-1009.

Related Topics

Meet the Author

  • Rebecca Roberts,PhD

    Rebecca Roberts, PhD

    Rebecca Roberts is a science writer and communicator. She earned her PhD in molecular biology from the University of the Sunshine Coast in Australia and completed a two-year postdoctoral fellowship at Lund University in Sweden. Her writing focuses on gene editing technology, cell and gene therapies, and the regulatory space.

    View Full Profile
Share
You might also be interested in...
Loading Next Article...
You might also be interested in...
Loading Next Article...
Cover with an illustration of zombified looking cells
October 2025, Issue 1

What Are Senescent Cells?

These “zombie” cells are damaged yet refuse to die. Instead, they linger in the body, infect healthy cells, and can contribute to age-related decline.

View this Issue

Research Resources

Podcasts

Webinars

Videos

Infographics

eBooks

A floating 3D rendered mycoplasma bacterium

Harnessing PCR Testing for Safe and Effective Cell Therapies

sartorius logo
Modeling Immunovirology Mechanisms in Living Systems

Modeling Immunovirology Mechanisms in Living Systems

Bio X Cell logo
Revolutionizing Pipette Calibration and Compliance

Revolutionizing Pipette Calibration and Compliance

sartorius logo
Currents of Cancer: Insights from Circulating Proteins

Currents of Pan-Cancer: Insights from 1,000 Circulating Proteins

Nomic Bio

Products

Product News

Cytosurge Logo

Cytosurge and Lexogen Announce First End-to-End Commercial Live-Cell Sequencing Workflow

Yokogawa Logo

Yokogawa and Repligen Partner to Enhance Process Analytical Technology - Automated bioprocess control with integration of OpreX Bio Pilot and MAVERICK

Fujifilm Logo

Fujifilm Biosciences Introduces BalanCD HEK293 Perfusion A Medium to Enable Gene Therapy Production

Parse Logo

Helmholtz Munich and Parse Biosciences GiigaLab Generate World's Largest Human Lung Tissue Perturbation Atlas