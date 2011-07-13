drug toxicity

Subscribe
ADVERTISEMENT
Opinion: AI Beats Animal Testing at Finding Toxic Chemicals
Machine learning could be the key to reducing the use of animals in experiments.
Software-Based Chemical Screen Could Minimize Animal Testing
Anna Azvolinsky
| Jul 13, 2018
| 4 min read
Researchers develop a machine-learning tool for toxicity analyses that is more consistent in predicting chemical hazards than assays on animals.
Severe Toxicity Reported in High-Dose AAV Gene Therapy in Animals
Jim Daley
| Jan 31, 2018
| 2 min read
Biotech stocks fell in response to the news.
Trust Your Gut: Screening Drugs Using Novel Intestinal Models
The Scientist
’s Creative Services Team and Altis Biosystems
| 4 min read
Discover how cutting-edge nonclinical in vitro models better recapitulate the human gastrointestinal tract.
Animal-Free Toxicity Testing
Anna Azvolinsky
| Jan 26, 2016
| 4 min read
Scientists debut a system that can quickly test the toxicity of thousands of compounds in vitro.
Battling the Bulge
Bob Grant
| Nov 1, 2015
| 6 min read
Weight-loss drugs that target newly characterized obesity-related receptors and pathways could finally offer truly effective fat control.
Detecting Subvisible Particles in Protein Therapeutics
The Scientist Creative Services Team in collaboration with Yokogawa Fluid Imaging Technologies
| 3 min read
New flow imaging microscopy technology visualizes a broad range of subvisible particles hidden in therapeutic suspensions.
Epigenetic Cancer Therapy Clears Phase I
Tracy Vence
| Apr 7, 2014
| 2 min read
Investigational drug that inhibits proteins involved with epigenetic regulation shows activity against certain blood cancers in an early-stage clinical trial.
Kerfuffle Over Marijuana Claim
Bob Grant
| Aug 20, 2013
| 2 min read
A pro-pot group airs an ad stating marijuana is “less toxic” than alcohol, but a federal science agency disputes the assertion.
The Elixir Tragedy, 1937
Jef Akst
| Jun 1, 2013
| 3 min read
A mass poisoning of 105 patients treated with an untested medication spurred Congress to empower the US Food and Drug Administration to monitor drug safety.
Spinning Clinical Trials
Dan Cossins
| Jan 16, 2013
| 1 min read
Results of breast cancer drug trials are regularly spun to conceal bias and make the drugs seem more effective or less toxic than they really are.
A Dime a Dozen
Megan Scudellari
| Jan 1, 2013
| 7 min read
Affordable diagnostic tests tackle the world’s most pressing health problems.
Stemming the Toxic Tide
Kelly Rae Chi
| Sep 1, 2012
| 8 min read
How to screen for toxicity using stem cells
Tissue on Chips Galore
Edyta Zielinska
| Jul 26, 2012
| 1 min read
The National Institutes of Health will fund 17 projects developing lab-on-a-chip applications to improve drug screening.
Lab Rats Need Better Diets
Hayley Dunning
| Jul 18, 2012
| 1 min read
Rodents fed all-you-can-eat diets may be skewing experimental results.
An Antidote for Cocaine Overdose?
Cristina Luiggi
| Apr 19, 2012
| 1 min read
A novel antibody with a powerful affinity for cocaine shows promise in reversing the deadly effects of an overdose.
Avoiding Animal Testing
Andrew Rowan
| Dec 1, 2011
| 3 min read
Advances in cell-culture technologies are paving the way to the complete elimination of animals from the laboratory.
New Drug Toxicity Chip
Jef Akst
| Sep 19, 2011
| 1 min read
The NIH, FDA, and DARPA are teaming up to develop a chip to test drug toxicities as one of the first projects of the NIH's new translational research center.
Regulating the Humanized
Bob Grant
| Jul 25, 2011
| 1 min read
A UK panel puts forth guidelines for research that use experimental animals harboring human cells and tissues.
Humanized Mice Make Better Models
Jef Akst
| Jul 13, 2011
| 2 min read
Mice with miniature human livers more accurately test a drug’s toxic side effects.
