Gilead’s Capsid Revolution Meets Our Capsid Solutions: Sino Biological – Engineering the Tools to Outsmart HIV

High-Quality HIV Antigens for Cutting-Edge Solutions

The FDA granted priority review, with a decision expected by June 19, 2025. LEN represents a novel class of HIV therapies by targeting the viral capsid, a multifunctional protein essential for HIV replication. Unlike traditional antiretrovirals that target enzymes such as reverse transcriptase or protease, LEN binds directly to the capsid protein, disrupting several critical steps in the virus’s life cycle.

At Sino Biological, we are proud to support this era of progress with our industry-leading recombinant HIV antigen products. As the fight against HIV evolves, our high-quality antigens empower researchers, vaccine developers, and diagnostic innovators to stay ahead of the curve.

Mechanism of Action

LEN is a first-in-class, long-acting HIV-1 capsid inhibitor that disrupts multiple stages of the viral replication cycle. By binding to the capsid protein, it blocks the nuclear import of HIV-1 proviral DNA, preventing its integration into the host genome. Additionally, it disrupts capsid core formation, resulting in structurally defective virions, and interferes with Gag/Gag-Pol function, reducing proper virus assembly and release. This multistage inhibition gives LEN potent antiviral activity, even against drug-resistant HIV-1 strains. Administered subcutaneously every six months after an oral lead-in phase, its extended half-life (8–12 weeks) ensures sustained viral suppression, offering a promising option for individuals with multidrug-resistant HIV or those seeking alternatives to daily therapy (Figure 1).

Figure 1. Mechanism of Action of LEN

Why Choose Sino Biological HIV Antigens?

Premium Quality: Our recombinant HIV antigens, including envelope glycoproteins, reverse transcriptase enzymes, and capsid proteins, are produced with rigorous purity and functionality standards, ensuring reliable results.

Our recombinant HIV antigens, including envelope glycoproteins, reverse transcriptase enzymes, and capsid proteins, are produced with rigorous purity and functionality standards, ensuring reliable results. Versatile Applications: Ideal for vaccine research, assay development, and drug screening studies.

Ideal for vaccine research, assay development, and drug screening studies. Trusted Partner: With years of expertise, Sino Biological delivers consistent, scalable products to accelerate your HIV projects.

Featured Product: HIV-1 Envelope Glycoprotein

Highly purified, biologically active

Ideal for drug screening, assay development, and vaccine research

Available in bulk for large-scale projects

Research Application

Sino Biological products are frequently cited in well-reputed journals. For instance, Yang, C., Liu, D., and colleagues used recombinant HIV capsid protein p24 (Sino Biological) and an HIV-1 p24 ELISA Pair Set to develop a gold nanorod (AuNR)-based microfluidic-integrated multicolor immunosensor for HIV-1 p24 detection with patients’ serum samples. Their study demonstrated that increased levels of HIV-1 p24 are detectable within 1-2 weeks after infection (Figure 2)1.

In another study, McKendry, R., and collaborators developed novel nanobodies to detect HIV-1 p24. They assessed these nanobodies' ability to detect multiple p24 subtypes using an indirect enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA) with purified recombinant HIV-1 p24 proteins, including Group M subtype D, as well as Groups N and O (Sino Biological) (Figure 3)2.

Additionally, Li, L., and coworkers discovered that a glycosylated dihydrochalcone, trilobatin, inhibits HIV-1 entry by blocking the gp41 pocket-forming site. They further evaluated the possible mechanisms of action in gp120-mediated HIV-1 entry and found that trilobatin did not bind to the gp120 envelope. In contrast, the positive control, HP-OVA, bound to HIV gp120 (Sino Biological) in an ELISA assay (Figure 4)3.



