The Nutshell

Green Spaces May Mitigate Pollution-Linked Breast Cancer Risk

New research suggests that living near greenery may lessen air pollution’s impact on breast cancer risk. These insights could guide healthier urban design.

Written byLaura Tran, PhD
| 2 min read
Save for Later
Image of green space outside of an apartment building.

Researchers found that green spaces may reduce the impact of air pollution on breast cancer risk.

Image credit:©iStock, hxdbzxy
Register for free to listen to this article
Listen with Speechify
0:00
2:00
Share

Green spaces, whether in the comfort of the home or within the heart of a bustling urban landscape, have benefits for people’s health and wellbeing. Emerging evidence suggests that there is a relationship between urban greenness and air pollution, where the latter can have negative effects on people’s health, such as accelerated aging and increased cancer risk.

Previous research by Carmen Smotherman, an epidemiologist at the University of Florida, identified a link between air pollution and the risk of postmenopausal breast cancer.1 Driven by a desire to further explore how air pollution interacts with greenness in relation to this cancer risk, she and her colleagues utilized UK Biobank data from over 155,000 postmenopausal women in a new study.

The findings, recently published in PLOS One, revealed that green environments may reduce the impact of air pollution on breast cancer risk.2 Through further investigation of these various environmental exposures, the researchers hope these insights can help inform urban planning to maximize potential health benefits.

Continue reading below...
Olga Anczukow and Ryan Englander discuss how transcriptome splicing affects immune system function in lung cancer.
Webinar
Long-Read RNA Sequencing Reveals a Regulatory Role for Splicing in Immunotherapy Responses
Olga Anczukow and Ryan Englander discuss how transcriptome splicing affects immune system function in lung cancer.
Read More

Using the UK Biobank data, the researchers assessed the association among greenness, or normalized difference vegetation index (NDVI), cumulative air pollution, and breast cancer risk ratios. A higher NDVI value indicated denser vegetation, while a lower value indicated more barren areas. For air pollution, the researchers looked at pollutants with particulate matter sized less than 10 micrometers in diameter (PM10, which includes dust, pollen, and mold) from annual averages during 2007 and the cumulative averages from 2007 and 2010.

From their analysis, the team found that NDVI was positively associated with postmenopausal breast cancer risk: For each 0.1 unit increase in NDVI, there was a 2.6 percent increase in risk. This association has been found in some but not all other studies. The researchers acknowledged that this inconsistency may be due to how scientists measure greenness, whether it is the percentage of greenspace and natural environment, the index value, or even the area of greenness around an individual’s home address.

However, when looking at the relationship between greenness and air pollution, the team found that the association between the cumulative average PM10 and breast cancer risk was stronger in women who lived in areas with lower NDVI levels, compared to those who lived in greener spaces. These findings suggest that greenness may affect air pollution exposure, by reducing the level of pollutants, and consequently decreasing breast cancer risk.

Based on these findings, the researchers surmise that greenness does not have a uniformly protective effect. Thus, there is a need for further investigations into the varying levels and metrics of green spaces to provide a better understanding of how greenness and air pollution influence breast cancer risk and help promote healthier living environments.

  1. Smotherman C, et al. Association of air pollution with postmenopausal breast cancer risk in UK Biobank. Breast Cancer Res. 2023;25(1):83.
  2. Smotherman C, et al. Greenness and its interaction with air pollution in relation to postmenopausal breast cancer risk in UK Biobank. PLOS One. 2025.

Related Topics

Meet the Author

  • Laura Tran, PhD

    Laura Tran, PhD

    Laura Tran is an Assistant Editor at The Scientist. She has a background in microbiology. Laura earned her PhD in integrated biomedical sciences from Rush University, studying how circadian rhythms and alcohol impact the gut. While completing her studies, she wrote for the Chicago Council on Science and Technology and participated in ComSciCon Chicago in 2022. In 2023, Laura became a science communication fellow with OMSI, continuing her passion for accessible science storytelling.

    View Full Profile
Share
You might also be interested in...
Loading Next Article...
You might also be interested in...
Loading Next Article...
Image of a woman with her hands across her stomach. She has a look of discomfort on her face. There is a blown up image of her stomach next to her and it has colorful butterflies and gut bacteria all swarming within the gut.
November 2025, Issue 1

Why Do We Feel Butterflies in the Stomach?

These fluttering sensations are the brain’s reaction to certain emotions, which can be amplified or soothed by the gut’s own “bugs".

View this Issue

Research Resources

Podcasts

Webinars

Videos

Infographics

eBooks

Olga Anczukow and Ryan Englander discuss how transcriptome splicing affects immune system function in lung cancer.

Long-Read RNA Sequencing Reveals a Regulatory Role for Splicing in Immunotherapy Responses

Pacific Biosciences logo
Research Roundtable: The Evolving World of Spatial Biology

Research Roundtable: The Evolving World of Spatial Biology

Conceptual cartoon image of gene editing technology

Exploring the State of the Art in Gene Editing Techniques

Bio-Rad
Conceptual image of a doctor holding a brain puzzle, representing Alzheimer's disease diagnosis.

Simplifying Early Alzheimer’s Disease Diagnosis with Blood Testing

fujirebio logo

Products

Product News

Eppendorf Logo

Research on rewiring neural circuit in fruit flies wins 2025 Eppendorf & Science Prize

Evident Logo

EVIDENT's New FLUOVIEW FV5000 Redefines the Boundaries of Confocal and Multiphoton Imaging

Evident Logo

EVIDENT Launches Sixth Annual Image of the Year Contest

10x Genomics Logo

10x Genomics Launches the Next Generation of Chromium Flex to Empower Scientists to Massively Scale Single Cell Research