Explainer

How Does Daylight Saving Time Affect Circadian Rhythm?

Although the clocks on people’s walls change twice a year, the clock running the body doesn’t adapt as fast.

Written byShelby Bradford, PhD
| 3 min read
Save for Later
Depiction of circadian rhythm with clock hands on top of a white cutout of a human head on a yellow background.

When people shift their daily routines by an hour, they create a mismatch between their social lives and their internal clock.

Image credit:©iStock.com, solidcolours
Register for free to listen to this article
Listen with Speechify
0:00
3:00
Share

As countries around the world begin to turn their clocks back an hour, some people may rejoice at the extra time in bed while others might mourn the loss of evening light. For many sleep and circadian rhythm biologists, the end of daylight saving time is an overall positive thing. In fact, many groups, including the Society for Research on Biological Rhythms, have petitioned governments to adopt permanent standard time to improve public health.

Kevin Koronowski, a chronobiologist at the University of Texas, San Antonio, looks at the camera for a photograph. He has short dark hair, blue eyes, and is wearing a white lab coat with the words “UT Health San Antonio” on the left side.

Kevin Koronowski studies how circadian rhythm influences metabolism and how disruptions in this timing leads to metabolic diseases.

UT Health San Antonio

“Basically, that's because the body’s clock and social clock will match most closely under a standard time,” said Kevin Koronowksi, a chronobiologist at the University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio and member of the Society for Research and Biological Rhythms. Koronowski studies the relationship between circadian rhythm and metabolism.

In humans, the circadian rhythm describes the organization of physiological processes that occur on a roughly 24 hour cycle, creating a biological clock. Although the body internally regulates the genes related to coordinating cells’ clocks, circadian rhythm synchronizes to the light-dark cycles of people’s external environment.1,2 For example, melatonin production increases as the day draws to a close, while cortisol levels rise in the morning.3,4

Continue reading below...
Exploring Organoids for Neurological Disease Modeling
Webinar
Exploring Organoids for Neurological Disease Modeling
In this webinar, Alysson Muotri and Debra Silver will discuss how organoids and other 3D cell culture methods give scientists a new view into the brain.
Read More

Koronowski said that a biological clock could have many evolutionary purposes, such as anticipating food. Or, he added, “This could be separating opposing processes. For example, in metabolism, you wouldn't want to synthesize lipids and consume lipids at the same time, but as an organism, you need the capability to do both. So, circadian rhythm would give you an opportunity to kind of separate those processes and align them to the optimal time of day for each of those.”

Of course, the amount of light that people experience changes throughout the year. The biological clock, though, is plastic enough to account for these gradual shifts, Koronowski said. “But daylight savings time makes it more difficult to adapt to those seasonal changes,” he added.

Unlike the progressive change in light that occurs as the Earth revolves around the sun, jumping ahead and falling back an hour creates a mismatch between the clock our cells run on and the one by which our social habits operate. “It might seem small, to only have that one or two hour mismatch, but there are studies documenting a host of changes and issues with daylight savings time,” Koronowski said.

Indeed, researchers showed that that transitioning to daylight saving time interrupts sleep patterns, increases stroke and cardiac arrest risk, and leads to more human-errors in the workplace.5-8 These transitions also decreased glucose control in people with type 1 diabetes.9 “If you're to shift this rhythm even by one hour in either direction, you're going to feel less tired at night or more tired in the morning. So, this is one way that our biological rhythms could have a real impact on our behavior, alertness, functioning in those early days or even during the entire daylight savings time,” Koronowski said.

  1. Rosenwasser AM, Turek AW. Neurobiology of circadian rhythm regulation. Sleep Med Clin. 2015;10(4):403-412.
  2. Patke A, et al. Molecular mechanisms and physiological importance of circadian rhythms. Nat Rev Molec Cell Biol. 2020;21(2):67-84.
  3. Albrecht U. Timing to perfection: The biology of central and peripheral circadian clocks. Neuron. 2012;74(2):246-260.
  4. Wright Jr KP, et al. Influence of sleep deprivation and circadian misalignment on cortisol, inflammatory markers, and cytokine balance. Brain Behav Immun. 2015;47:24-34.
  5. Romigi A, et al. The effects of daylight saving time and clock time transitions on sleep and sleepiness: A systematic review. Sleep Med Rev. 2025;84:1012161.
  6. Hook J, et al. Daylight savings time transitions and risk of out-of-hospital cardiac arrest: An interrupted time series analysis. Resuscitation. 2021;168:84-90.
  7. Sipilä JOT, et al. Changes in ischemic stroke occurrence following daylight saving time transitions. Sleep Med. 2016;27-28:20-24.
  8. Kolla BP, et al. Increased patient safety-related incidents following the transition into daylight savings time. J Gen Int Med. 2020;36(1):51-54.
  9. Angelino S, et al. Sleep quality and glucose control in adults with type 1 diabetes during the seasonal daylight saving time shifts. Diabetes Res Clin Pract. 2024;217:111859.

Related Topics

Meet the Author

  • Shelby Bradford, PhD

    Shelby Bradford, PhD

    Shelby is an Assistant Editor at The Scientist. She earned her PhD in immunology and microbial pathogenesis from West Virginia University, where she studied neonatal responses to vaccination. She completed an AAAS Mass Media Fellowship at StateImpact Pennsylvania, and her writing has also appeared in Massive Science. Shelby participated in the 2023 flagship ComSciCon and volunteered with science outreach programs and Carnegie Science Center during graduate school. 

    View Full Profile
Share
You might also be interested in...
Loading Next Article...
You might also be interested in...
Loading Next Article...
Cover with an illustration of zombified looking cells
October 2025, Issue 1

What Are Senescent Cells?

These “zombie” cells are damaged yet refuse to die. Instead, they linger in the body, infect healthy cells, and can contribute to age-related decline.

View this Issue

Research Resources

Podcasts

Webinars

Videos

Infographics

eBooks

Hunt Down Letivirus Titer and Structure with Leprechaun

Hunt Down Lentivirus Titer and Structure with Leprechaun

Unchained Labs
Exploring Organoids for Neurological Disease Modeling

Exploring Organoids for Neurological Disease Modeling

Three sealed glass vials containing blood samples lying on top of a clipboard.

Preserving Protein Integrity to Transform Proteomic Discovery

DNA Genotek logo
Tracking Early Gut Development One Metabolite at a Time

Tracking Early Gut Development One Metabolite at a Time

SCIEX Logo

Products

Product News

10x Genomics Logo

10x Genomics Launches the Next Generation of Chromium Flex to Empower Scientists to Massively Scale Single Cell Research

Waters Logo

Waters Launches Charge Detection Mass Spectrometry Technology to Accelerate the Development of Next-Generation Biotherapeutics

BioX Cell Logo

Bio X Cell Unveils New Brand Identity

Eppendorf Logo

Eppendorf launches innovative Deepwell Plates Biobased, enlarging the product range for sustainable Lab Solutions