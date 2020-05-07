Ichthyologist Jack Randall Dies

ABOVE: RANDALL FAMILY

John “Jack” Randall, a marine taxonomist who described hundreds of species of fish, died April 26 at age 95, The Washington Post reports.

According to a 2016 profile in Hakai Magazine, Randall had described more marine species than anyone else in history. “[Jack is] an absolute living legend,” Gerry Allen, a former graduate student of Randall who is now a research associate at the Western Australian Museum and a consultant for Conservation International, told Hakai. “There’s just no one that even approaches his productivity.”

Randall was born in Los Angeles in 1924. After serving in the military during World War II, he earned a bachelor’s degree in zoology from the University of California, Los Angeles, and a PhD in ichthyology from the University of Hawai‘i. The vast majority of his career—42 years—was spent at the Bernice Pauahi Bishop museum in Hawaii.

According to a 2018 article by ...