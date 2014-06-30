ADVERTISEMENT
Subscribe
Menu
Login
Login
Subscribe
News & Opinion
Publications
AN INTERACTIVE EXPERIENCE
Current Issue
January 2024
View This Issue
Archives
Features
Quarterly Magazine
Current Issue
Winter 2023
View This Issue
Archives
Features
Categories
Biochemistry
Cancer
Cell Biology
Community
Drug Development
Environment
Evolution
Genetics
Immunology
Microbiology
Neuroscience
Physiology
Public Health
Zoology
TS University
Scientific Services
Brush Up Summaries
Technique Talks
Journal Club
TS SciComm
Multimedia
Crossword Puzzles
eBooks
Infographics
Podcasts
Research Products Blog
Research Articles
Science Snapshot
Slideshows
Videos
Words for Nerds
Webinars
ADVERTISEMENT
Ichthyologist Jack Randall Dies
The taxonomist described more than 800 species of fish.
Ichthyologist Jack Randall Dies
Ichthyologist Jack Randall Dies
The taxonomist described more than 800 species of fish.
The taxonomist described more than 800 species of fish.
Home
Subjects
ichthyology
ichthyology
Image of the Day: Fish that Eat Fish
Emily Makowski
| Sep 13, 2019
| 1 min read
Researchers categorize the different jaws of piscivorous fishes.
Image of the Day: As Slippery As
Sukanya Charuchandra
| Sep 25, 2018
| 1 min read
A new species of swamp eel has been discovered in India.
Lantern in the Dark
Jim Daley
| Jul 1, 2018
| 2 min read
Lanternfish evolution provides unique insights into how deep-sea species might respond to commercial fishing.
Researchers Track Eels on Their Cross-Atlantic Migration
Catherine Offord
| Jan 1, 2017
| 4 min read
A mysterious migration is coming to light after more than a century of study.
Eel-ucidating A Fishy Mystery
The Scientist
Staff
| Dec 31, 2016
| 1 min read
Researchers are using high-tech solutions to bring the lifecycle of the European eel into sharper focus.
Prominent Marine Biologist Dies
Kerry Grens
| Feb 27, 2015
| 1 min read
Eugenie Clark, known to many as “Shark Lady,” has passed away at age 92.
Grade-schooler Schools Ecologists
Bob Grant
| Jul 23, 2014
| 2 min read
A sixth grader’s science project on the salinity tolerance of lionfish inspires an academic researcher to confirm the student’s results, expanding knowledge of an invasive species.
Slippery Passion
Bob Grant
| Jun 30, 2014
| 1 min read
Observe the sinuous sensuality of mating brook lampreys (
Lampetra planeri
).
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT