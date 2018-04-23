MARISA GOO, GENTRY PATRICK/UC SAN DIEGO Scientists have determined that lysosomes, prompted by synaptic activity in the dissociated hippocampal neurons of rats, are sent to distal places in dendrites, which receive input from other cells.

See M.S. Goo et al., “Activity-dependent trafficking of lysosomes in dendrites and dendritic spines,” The Journal of Cell Biology, 216:2499, 2017.