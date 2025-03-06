the-scientist Logo
LabVantage Solutions Unveils Version 8.9 of Its Industry-Leading LIMS Platform to Improve Lab Productivity and Efficiency

LabVantage Solutions, Inc., the leading provider of laboratory informatics solutions and services, today announced the release of LabVantage 8.9, the latest iteration of its flagship laboratory information management system (LIMS), to deliver the most cutting-edge capabilities to laboratories worldwide.

The update tackles key challenges in modern labs, helping enhance daily operations by boosting productivity, ensuring accuracy and compliance, and streamlining complex workflows.

Labs often grapple with slow processing times, data entry errors, and the burden of managing large volumes of information while maintaining strict quality and compliance standards. LabVantage 8.9 directly addresses these issues by introducing faster database handling, time-saving automation, and a more intuitive user interface. These enhancements enable skilled professionals to elevate their performance and complete tasks with greater accuracy and compliance. From technicians on the bench to managers overseeing operations, LabVantage 8.9 supports users at all levels, helping them stay fully engaged and highly productive with a LIMS that adapts to evolving lab demands.

“We are proud to launch LabVantage 8.9, a major step in our journey to redefine laboratory informatics through what we call ‘SaaS 2.0’ – ‘Services-as-a-Software’,” said Mikael Hagstroem, CEO of LabVantage Solutions. “The 8.9 upgrades not only empower every member of the lab and enhance productivity but also strengthen our platform’s data management efficiencies—an essential foundation for the next generation of SaaS solutions with embedded AI agents. We are moving beyond traditional SaaS or ‘Software-as-a-Service’, to offer AI-powered solutions that address complex client challenges and deliver greater value. As we continue to innovate with SaaS and collaborative AI, our deep domain expertise and client-centric approach enables us to align with our customers’ evolving needs, supporting faster discovery and accelerating the delivery of new products and capabilities.”

With its upgraded features and advanced tools, LabVantage 8.9 addresses some of the most pressing challenges for laboratories worldwide, including the following:

  • Efficiency and Speed: Laboratories face pressure to deliver results faster while maintaining high accuracy. LabVantage 8.9 introduces database partitioning and advanced filtering, which can reduce processing times for large datasets and streamline data retrieval.
  • Usability and Automation: Manual processes can lead to inefficiencies and errors. Enhanced features like scannable data entry, customizable interfaces (the new Stellar mode), and automation tools (e.g., Configuration Management and Transfer Automation) simplify workflows, reduce manual intervention, and improve productivity. Also, the integration of AI in the LabVantage Portal to intelligently process unrecognized voice commands (LabVantage Open Talk Interactive Experience) supports an ongoing trend of AI agents embedded in LIMS.
  • Regulatory Compliance and Data Management:Compliance with stringent regulations requires robust auditing and traceability. Features such as audit trail filtering, improved Electronic Laboratory Notebook (ELN) capabilities, and automated reporting strengthen compliance and data integrity.
  • Complex Workflows: Laboratories must manage intricate workflows, from stability testing to consumable lot tracking. The upgraded platform introduces tools to manage protocol versions, streamline study plans, and augment stability testing capabilities.
