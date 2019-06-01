Article

Making Sense of Magnetic Navigation

A new book about remarkable feats of migration by animals explores the front lines of research into how they do it.

David Barrie
| 3 min read
super navigators david barrie
Register for free to listen to this article
Listen with Speechify
0:00
3:00
Share

Until the arrival of GPS, the magnetic compass was the single most useful navigational tool available to humans. But it’s a recent invention. Although Chinese explorers understood the principles of the compass earlier, it entered service in Europe in the 12th century.

Other animals have been magnetic navigators for much, much longer. Many different species—ranging from newts and insects to sea turtles, fish, and birds—are able to orient themselves relative to the Earth’s magnetic field. Among mammals, naked mole rats, deer, and even dogs also seem to have this gift. Researchers have recently shown that the brainwaves of human beings respond to changes in magnetic fields, though it’s far from clear whether or not we can make any navigational use of this effect.

But how all these different species actually detect the Earth’s magnetic field remains largely mysterious.

We know that certain bacteria that respond to magnetic fields carry within ...

Interested in reading more?

Become a Member of

The Scientist Logo
Receive full access to digital editions of The Scientist, as well as TS Digest, feature stories, more than 35 years of archives, and much more!
Join for free today
Already a member? Login Here

Keywords

Meet the Author

  • David Barrie

    This person does not yet have a bio.
    View full profile

Published In

living with bacteria 2019 the scientist june issue
June 2019

Living with Bacteria

Can pathogens be converted to commensals?

View Issue
Share

Related Research Resources

Top Innovations 2025 logo

Enter Our 2025 Top Innovations Contest

News

TS

Peer Profile Program

SciComm

A photo of green leaves

Turn Over a New Leaf: Improving Laboratory Sustainability

Infographic

Low poly style design of an open science textbook

A Decade of Discovery: Publications on Nobel-Worthy Chemistry

Infographic

ACS logo
Image of small blue creatures called Nergals. Some have hearts above their heads, which signify friendship. There is one Nergal who is sneezing and losing health, which is denoted by minus one signs floating around it.
June 2025, Issue 1

Nergal Networks: Where Friendship Meets Infection

A citizen science game explores how social choices and networks can influence how an illness moves through a population.

View this Issue

Research Resources

Podcasts

Webinars

Videos

Infographics

eBooks

Unraveling Complex Biology with Advanced Multiomics Technology

Unraveling Complex Biology with Five-Dimensional Multiomics

Element Bioscience Logo
Resurrecting Plant Defense Mechanisms to Avoid Crop Pathogens

Resurrecting Plant Defense Mechanisms to Avoid Crop Pathogens

Twist Bio&nbsp;
The Scientist Placeholder Image

Seeing and Sorting with Confidence

BD
The Scientist Placeholder Image

Streamlining Microbial Quality Control Testing

MicroQuant™ by ATCC logo

Products

Product News

alamar-logo
waters-logo

How Alderley Analytical are Delivering eXtreme Robustness in Bioanalysis

Nuclera’s eProtein Discovery

Nuclera and Cytiva collaborate to accelerate characterization of proteins for drug development

Sapio Sciences_Logo

Sapio Sciences Appoints Gordon McCall as Chief Operating Officer to Drive Global Operational Excellence