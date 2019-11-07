Product

MicroMedicine to Launch Automated, Microfluidics-based Cell Isolation Technology at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) Meeting

MicroMedicine, Inc., a life sciences technology company, today announced that it will be launching its patented one-of-a-kind white blood cell isolation technology, the Sorterra™ Cell Isolation System, at the 34th Annual SITC Conference.

The conference will be held Nov. 6-10, 2019 in National Harbour, MD and is a highly attended scientific meeting for professionals in the cancer immunotherapy field.

This new automated technology gently and reliably isolates white blood cells from human peripheral blood using microfluidic channels without the use of centrifugation or labeling. This results in more effective and efficient isolation while preserving sample integrity. Sorterra typically yields 30% more lymphocytes compared to density gradient methods, >99.9% red blood cell and platelet removal, and a >98% viability of white blood cells.* Sorterra is intended for use in research and development and clinical research labs.

"We are very excited to launch this technology at SITC this year," stated Ravi Kapur, PhD, Co-founder and CEO of MicroMedicine. "Our team has worked meticulously and tirelessly on improving and perfecting the separation process and we're thrilled with the results." Dr. John Powderly, an early adopter of ...

