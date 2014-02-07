Article

Not Seeing Is Hearing?

Hearing improves in mice deprived of visual stimulus for a week, according to a study.

Written byAbby Olena, PhD
| 2 min read
Fibers (in green) link the thalamus to neurons (in red) in the auditory cortex.EMILY PETRUS AND AMAL ISAIAH

Sensory compensation—where other senses become stronger after one is lost—is not uncommon, but the extent to which the brain is capable of this change was unknown. Researchers have found that the brains of mice kept in a completely dark room for a week showed an increase in activity in the part of the brain used to process sound. Their work was published this week (February 5) in Neuron.

“We were quite surprised to see the changes because there is no known anatomical connection that is directly between these two areas,” coauthor Hey-Kyoung Lee of Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore told NPR. “It happened quite rapidly, which I really did not expect.”

The researchers used mice that had passed the critical period for the development of ...

Meet the Author

  • abby olena

    Abby Olena, PhD

    As a freelancer for The Scientist, Abby reports on new developments in life science for the website. She has a PhD from Vanderbilt University and got her start in science journalism as the Chicago Tribune’s AAAS Mass Media Fellow in 2013. Following a stint as an intern for The Scientist, Abby was a postdoc in science communication at Duke University, where she developed and taught courses to help scientists share their research. In addition to her work as a science journalist, she leads science writing and communication workshops and co-produces a conversational podcast. She is based in Alabama.  

