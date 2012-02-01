ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Home
  2. Subjects
  3. auditory cortex

auditory cortex

Ultrasound Fires Up the Auditory Cortex—Even Though Animals Can’t Hear It
Abby Olena, PhD | May 24, 2018 | 4 min read
Researchers have been using ultrasound to control brain activity, but studies in mice and guinea pigs show it also stimulates the auditory system, presenting a confounder for direct neural stimulation.
Brain Activity Reveals Which Songs People Are Listening To
Jim Daley | Feb 4, 2018 | 2 min read
Researchers create a program that can use fMRI data to identify which musical pieces are in participants' heads.  
Neurons That Recognize Tone Identified
Shawna Williams | Aug 28, 2017 | 1 min read
The cells are crucial to detecting emphasis, sarcasm, and uptalk in human conversation.
Infographic: Mapping Musicality
Catherine Offord | Feb 28, 2017 | 2 min read
Huge areas of the brain respond to any sort of auditory stimulus, making it difficult for scientists to nail down regions that are important for music processing.
Khaleel Razak: Hearing Engineer
Jef Akst | Sep 1, 2015 | 3 min read
Associate Professor, Department of Psychology University of California, Riverside. Age: 44
Why Screams Scare Us
Jef Akst | Jul 20, 2015 | 1 min read
Analyzing the acoustical qualities of screams and other sounds, researchers pinpoint why people find screams—and emergency vehicle sirens—frightening.
Oxytocin Trains Mouse Mom Hearing
Jenny Rood | Apr 16, 2015 | 1 min read
The hormone activates neurons that trigger female mice to respond to the distress calls of lost pups.
Rat Race
Molly Sharlach | Dec 31, 2014 | 1 min read
Neuroscientist Anthony Zador explains why he uses rats to understand auditory attention in the brain.
Imaging the Canine Brain
Abby Olena, PhD | Feb 20, 2014 | 3 min read
Researchers use comparative neuroimaging to study the dog’s auditory cortex.
Not Seeing Is Hearing?
Abby Olena, PhD | Feb 7, 2014 | 2 min read
Hearing improves in mice deprived of visual stimulus for a week, according to a study.
What the Brain Hears
Edyta Zielinska | Feb 1, 2012 | 1 min read
By recording nerve impulses in sound-processing regions of the brain, researchers can recreate the words people think.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT