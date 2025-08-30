The Nutshell

Obesity-Associated Asthma Has a Dietary Source

Saturated fatty acids directly activated innate immune cells in the lung, leading to inflammatory responses.

Written byShelby Bradford, PhD
| 2 min read
Illustration of a transparent human torso with the respiratory tract and alveoli highlighted in light orange to indicate asthma.

Saturated fatty acids activate lung immune cells, leading to hyperinflammatory responses.

Image credit:©iStock.com, magicmine
Register for free to listen to this article
Listen with Speechify
0:00
2:00
Share

People with obesity can experience obesity-associated asthma. Unlike asthma induced by allergens, obesity-associated asthma is characterized by inflammatory macrophages and monocytes and high levels of neutrophils in the lungs.1 The mechanisms underlying this immune cell activation in the lung and its contribution to obesity-associated asthma have not been well characterized.

A team led by David Hill, an immunologist at the University of Pennsylvania, sought to investigate this question further. “Prior to this study, many suspected that childhood obesity was causing this form of asthma. However, we were observing neutrophilic asthma in children who weren’t obese, which is why we suspected there might be another mechanism,” he said in a press release.

His team showed that specific lipids in a high-fat diet activated resident immune cells in the lungs of mice. These activated macrophages and monocytes led to an elevated inflammatory response in an asthma model.2 The findings, published in Science Translational Medicine, offer a path to new treatment options for people with obesity-associated asthma.

The researchers saw that feeding mice a high-fat diet for 12 weeks increased the population of inflammatory macrophages and monocytes in their lungs. These cells also had increased intracellular lipid accumulation, where the team observed an increased amount of saturated long-chain fatty acid. When they treated these cells or bone marrow derived macrophages with one of the highly abundant saturated fatty acids, stearic acid, they saw that this activated a key inflammatory complex, the inflammasome.

To confirm that these effects were independent of other obesity-related changes, the team fed a new set of mice a high-fat diet where the lipid component is predominantly stearic acid. After four weeks, the researchers showed that the diet activated macrophages and monocytes in the lungs similarly to the full high-fat diet.

Next, the team developed an asthma model that replicated the inflammation seen in obesity-associated asthma by treating mice with a mixture of house dust mite extracts and lipopolysaccharide. Compared to mice fed a normal diet, those fed a diet with increased stearic acid experienced worsened airway inflammation and pulmonary function. The team showed that the activation of the inflammasome in lung resident monocytes and macrophages caused this aggravated immune response.

Finally, the researchers studied lung fluid from people with varying body mass indexes (BMIs). They saw that individuals with higher BMIs had more inflammatory monocytes with greater lipid content and evidence of inflammasome activation, and they saw that this further increased in people with asthma.

“While there are many risk factors and triggers that are associated with asthma, this study provides evidence about how specific dietary components are linked to a particularly difficult-to-treat form of asthma. These findings are encouraging because they provide new treatment strategies and suggest that targeted dietary modifications may help prevent this asthma type,” said Lisa Young, a physician scientist at the University of Pennsylvania and study coauthor.

  1. Scott HA, et al. Airway inflammation is augmented by obesity and fatty acids in asthma. Eur Resp J. 2011;38(3):594-602.
  2. McCright SJ, et al. Dietary saturated fatty acids promote lung myeloid cell inflammasome activation and IL-1β–mediated inflammation in mice and humans. Sci Transl Med. 2025;17(813):eadp5653.

Related Topics

Meet the Author

  • Shelby Bradford, PhD

    Shelby Bradford, PhD

    Shelby is an Assistant Editor at The Scientist. She earned her PhD in immunology and microbial pathogenesis from West Virginia University, where she studied neonatal responses to vaccination. She completed an AAAS Mass Media Fellowship at StateImpact Pennsylvania, and her writing has also appeared in Massive Science. Shelby participated in the 2023 flagship ComSciCon and volunteered with science outreach programs and Carnegie Science Center during graduate school. 

    View Full Profile
Share
You might also be interested in...
Loading Next Article...
You might also be interested in...
Loading Next Article...
An image of young researchers gathered around a table playing an engaging board game.
August 2025, Issue 1

Publish or Perish: The Board Game of Academic Survival

Players compete, collaborate, and celebrate in a satirical race to publish groundbreaking papers on hilariously absurd research topics.

View this Issue

Research Resources

Podcasts

Webinars

Videos

Infographics

eBooks

Evaluating Neurotoxicity Risks with Microelectrode Arrays

Evaluating Neurotoxicity Risks with Microelectrode Arrays

Axion
Precise Treatments through Cancer Genomics

Precise Treatments through Cancer Genomics

High-Throughput NGS for Biodiversity Restoration

Restoring Nature with NGS: The Role of Automation in Conservation Science

SPT Labtech Logo
Unraveling Autophagy’s Complex Role in Cancer

Unraveling Autophagy’s Complex Role in Cancer

Products

Product News

Bio-Rad Logo

Bio-Rad Expands Range of StarBright Dyes to Enhance Panel Design Capabilities for Spectral Flow Cytometry

analytica-usa logo

Leading Minds Converge at analytica USA to Explore the Frontiers of Life Science Research

Multi-colored concentric circles representing centrifugation

FRONTIER 5706P Multi Centrifuges Compact Design, Powerful Performance

OHAUS Logo
Eppendorf Logo

Eppi® made from 100 % cooking oil?