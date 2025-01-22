These fluttering sensations are the brain’s reaction to certain emotions, which can be amplified or soothed by the gut’s own “bugs".View this Issue
Olga Anczukow and Ryan Englander discuss how transcriptome splicing affects immune system function in lung cancer.
In our next roundtable webinar, learn how scientists leverage spatial biology to map tissues, uncover cellular interactions, and advance disease research.
Discover how scientists use the latest gene editing tools to advance health research.
Fujirebio's Lumipulse® G pTau217/β-Amyloid 1-42 Plasma Ratio test has the potential to shorten the Alzheimer's disease diagnostic journey and enable earlier intervention through its accessibility and high diagnostic performance.
Findings link genetic variation, through circuit assembly, to animal behavior, paving the way to explore how developmental changes influence brain function
New precision imaging system delivers exceptional clarity and speed, absolute quantitation, and a simplified end-to-end user experience
The contest recognizes the best in scientific imaging worldwide - it’s a celebration of art, science, and technical mastery.
New plate-based multiplexing unlocks ultra high-sample and cell-throughput single cell analysis to empower a broad range of studies