Persephone Biosciences Persephone Biosciences is on a mission to unlock the potential of the microbiome to prevent and treat disease. We were co-founded in 2017 by synthetic biologists Stephanie Culler, Ph.D. and Steve Van Dien, Ph.D. Research drives everything we do - from decoding the infant microbiome to developing next-generation probiotics and disease-preventing therapeutics. We have four groundbreaking clinical studies ongoing: ARGONAUT (NCT04638751), My Baby Biome (NCT05472688), ARTEMIS (NCT06746285) and AMBROSIA (NCT06091813).