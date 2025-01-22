Persephone logo

Persephone Biosciences

Persephone Biosciences is on a mission to unlock the potential of the microbiome to prevent and treat disease. We were co-founded in 2017 by synthetic biologists Stephanie Culler, Ph.D. and Steve Van Dien, Ph.D. Research drives everything we do - from decoding the infant microbiome to developing next-generation probiotics and disease-preventing therapeutics. We have four groundbreaking clinical studies ongoing: ARGONAUT (NCT04638751), My Baby Biome (NCT05472688), ARTEMIS (NCT06746285) and AMBROSIA (NCT06091813).

A health care professional assessing a baby, highlighting the importance of addressing early childhood health.

The Gut Microbiome Protects Infants from Chronic Diseases

Cover with an illustration depicting how environmental changes affect the immune system. On the left, cold temperatures slow the immune system down, and cells are less active. On the right, warm weather promotes immune system activity.
Why Does the Immune System Struggle When the Weather Changes?

Seasonal shifts straining the body’s temperature control may open the door to extra sniffles.

Building Advanced Cell Models Using New Approach Methodologies

Lonza
Evaluating Neurotoxicity Risks with Microelectrode Arrays

Axion
Precise Treatments through Cancer Genomics

High-Throughput NGS for Biodiversity Restoration

Restoring Nature with NGS: The Role of Automation in Conservation Science

SPT Labtech Logo

