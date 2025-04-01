Lab safety rules dictate that one must tie back long hair. Rosemarie Hansen learned the hard way when an open flame turned her locks into a lesson.View this Issue
New methods for deriving macrophages from induced pluripotent stem cells are easier to scale and provide more clinically relevant data.
Choosing a blood collection tube that maintains sample integrity is crucial for researchers examining the plasma proteome.
In this webinar, Michael Longaker and Maksim Plikus will discuss stem cell approaches for wound healing and skin regeneration.
On the hunt for informative health and disease biomarkers, researchers increasingly turn to the combinatorial power of new technologies and multiomics strategies.
Zymo Research is proud to introduce the RNome Disruptive Research Grant, that is designed to empower scientists mapping the RNome and advance our overallunderstanding of RNA.
New CCO Joins as Cytosurge Engages in Key Scientific Events Across the USA and Beyond
Tecan Group (SIX Swiss Exchange: TECN) today announced an agreement to acquire certain assets relating to key ELISA immunoassay products from Cisbio Bioassays SAS, a subsidiary of the global life sciences and diagnostics company, Revvity Inc.
Singleron Biotechnologies today announced the launch of MobiuSCOPE, a single cell RNA sequencing kit that provides full-length transcript analysis using standard short-read sequencing.