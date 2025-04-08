the-scientist Logo
Subscribe

Singleron Introduces PythoN i™, Adding Nuclei Extraction and Tissue Homogenization Functions to its Tissue Processing System

Singleron Biotechnologies today announced the launch of PythoN i, an advanced tissue processing system that streamlines critical sample preparation steps for single cell sequencing, single nucleus sequencing, and DNA, RNA, and protein extraction.

Singleron Biotechnologies
| 1 min read
Share

PythoN i allows researchers to process up to eight samples concurrently with individualized temperature, rotation speed, duration, cycle number, and heating parameters. The system completes standard processing runs in just 15 minutes, significantly reducing sample preparation time.

“PythoN i integrates three essential tissue processing functions into a single platform," said Julia Peisert, Product Manager at Singleron Biotechnologies. "Researchers can now perform tissue dissociation, nuclei extraction, and tissue homogenization with one instrument, eliminating the need for multiple specialized devices."

The system's nuclei extraction capability delivers reproducible results for frozen tissues and challenging sample types where single nucleus sequencing provides better representation of cell populations, such as brain and muscle tissues. Additionally, PythoN i offers fast and efficient tissue homogenization to facilitate the extraction of DNA, RNA, and proteins.

PythoN i integrates seamlessly with Singleron's existing single cell and single nucleus sequencing workflows, providing researchers with a complete solution from sample preparation to analysis.

Press release provided by: Singleron Biotechnologies

Keywords

Share

Related Research Resources

Conceptual image of blood vessel formation showing a red tubular grid pattern on a black background.

Modeling Angiogenesis In Vitro with Tube Formation Assays

Article

Lonza
Explore new methods for generating macrophages from stem cells.

Differentiating Macrophages from iPSCs

Infographic

Lonza
Thumb

Thermo Scientific™ IntelliStack™ CO2 and Non-CO2 Incubator Shakers

Product

Thermo Fisher Logo
Serum Thumb

Corning Fetal Bovine Serum (FBS)

Product

Corning Logo
Image of a woman in a microbiology lab whose hair is caught on fire from a Bunsen burner.
April 1, 2025, Issue 1

Bunsen Burners and Bad Hair Days

Lab safety rules dictate that one must tie back long hair. Rosemarie Hansen learned the hard way when an open flame turned her locks into a lesson.

View this Issue

Research Resources

Podcasts

Webinars

Videos

Infographics

eBooks

Explore new methods for generating macrophages from stem cells.

Differentiating Macrophages from iPSCs

Lonza
The Scientist Placeholder Image

Unlock Greater Insights from Blood Samples

Streck
Stem Cell Strategies for Skin Repair

Stem Cell Strategies for Skin Repair

Conceptual illustration of technologies used for next-generation biomarker research

Multiomics Hits with Biomarker Potential

Scale Biosciences logo

Products

Product News

Tecan Logo

Tecan expands portfolio for specialty diagnostics with an asset purchase relating to certain ELISA kits

MOBIUSCOPE

Singleron Biotechnologies Launches MobiuSCOPE: A Simple Solution for High-Throughput Full-Length Single Cell RNA Sequencing

Python

Singleron Introduces PythoN i™, Adding Nuclei Extraction and Tissue Homogenization Functions to its Tissue Processing System

Microplate

Meet the Modular Incubator Chamber: a Controlled Environment for Physioxic Cell Culture

Embrient Inc. Logo
We’ve updated our Privacy Policy to make it clearer how we use your personal data.
Please read our Cookie Policy to learn how we use cookies to provide you with a better experience.