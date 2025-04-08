Singleron Introduces PythoN i™, Adding Nuclei Extraction and Tissue Homogenization Functions to its Tissue Processing System

PythoN i allows researchers to process up to eight samples concurrently with individualized temperature, rotation speed, duration, cycle number, and heating parameters. The system completes standard processing runs in just 15 minutes, significantly reducing sample preparation time.

“PythoN i integrates three essential tissue processing functions into a single platform," said Julia Peisert, Product Manager at Singleron Biotechnologies. "Researchers can now perform tissue dissociation, nuclei extraction, and tissue homogenization with one instrument, eliminating the need for multiple specialized devices."

The system's nuclei extraction capability delivers reproducible results for frozen tissues and challenging sample types where single nucleus sequencing provides better representation of cell populations, such as brain and muscle tissues. Additionally, PythoN i offers fast and efficient tissue homogenization to facilitate the extraction of DNA, RNA, and proteins.

PythoN i integrates seamlessly with Singleron's existing single cell and single nucleus sequencing workflows, providing researchers with a complete solution from sample preparation to analysis.

Press release provided by: Singleron Biotechnologies