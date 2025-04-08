the-scientist Logo
Singleron Biotechnologies Launches MobiuSCOPE: A Simple Solution for High-Throughput Full-Length Single Cell RNA Sequencing

Singleron Biotechnologies today announced the launch of MobiuSCOPE, a single cell RNA sequencing kit that provides full-length transcript analysis using standard short-read sequencing.

This solution captures alternative splicing events, gene fusions, and single nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs) by providing complete transcript coverage and minimizing the 3' or 5' bias commonly found in conventional approaches.

MobiuSCOPE uses cDNA circularization to generate a 3’ and a 5’ library from the same transcript that has a unique combination of cell barcode and UMI. This dual-library approach covers the entire transcript, providing researchers with a complete view of cellular transcriptomes that previously required long-read sequencing platforms.

The technology integrates with existing single cell and single nucleus sequencing workflows. The straightforward protocol can be performed either manually or with Singleron Matrix NEO with convenient stopping points.

The ability to detect alternative splicing events, expressed SNPs or mutations, and fusion transcripts at single cell resolution will improve our understanding of cellular heterogeneity. MobiuSCOPE enables researchers to identify novel mechanisms of cellular functions, biomarkers, and therapeutic targets that would remain undetected with traditional approaches.

Singleron is offering a grant program awarding up to 4 free MobiuSCOPE reactions for full-length single cell RNA sequencing. Researchers can apply until May 8, 2025.

Singleron Founder and CEO, Dr. Nan Fang, will give a technical introduction to MobiuSCOPE at the global launch webinar. Interested researchers and partners are invited to join the webinar or watch the video on-demand after the event.

Press Release provided by: Singleron Biotechnologies

