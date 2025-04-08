Singleron Biotechnologies Launches MobiuSCOPE: A Simple Solution for High-Throughput Full-Length Single Cell RNA Sequencing

This solution captures alternative splicing events, gene fusions, and single nucleotide polymorphisms (SNPs) by providing complete transcript coverage and minimizing the 3' or 5' bias commonly found in conventional approaches.

MobiuSCOPE uses cDNA circularization to generate a 3’ and a 5’ library from the same transcript that has a unique combination of cell barcode and UMI. This dual-library approach covers the entire transcript, providing researchers with a complete view of cellular transcriptomes that previously required long-read sequencing platforms.

The technology integrates with existing single cell and single nucleus sequencing workflows. The straightforward protocol can be performed either manually or with Singleron Matrix NEO with convenient stopping points.

The ability to detect alternative splicing events, expressed SNPs or mutations, and fusion transcripts at single cell resolution will improve our understanding of cellular heterogeneity. MobiuSCOPE enables researchers to identify novel mechanisms of cellular functions, biomarkers, and therapeutic targets that would remain undetected with traditional approaches.

