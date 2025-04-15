the-scientist Logo
Subscribe
Product

Singleron Biotechnologies and Hamilton Bonaduz AG Announce the Launch of Tensor to Advance Single Cell Sequencing Automation

Singleron Biotechnologies and Hamilton Bonaduz AG today announced the official launch of Tensor under their strategic partnership.

Singleron Biotechnologies
| 1 min read
Share

Tensor is the first instrument that fully automates the complete single cell sequencing workflow for up to 32 samples, from cell suspension to sequencing-ready library. This alliance combines Singleron's pioneering single cell technology with Hamilton's world-class automation expertise to address the growing demand for standardized, high-throughput single cell sequencing workflows.

Tensor was developed through close collaboration between the two companies. The instrument natively integrates Singleron’s single cell partitioning and library preparation workflow with Hamilton’s automation system, ensuring robust and consistent performance.

“Our test data demonstrated that Tensor produced highly consistent libraries with reproducible cell type representation, allowing researchers to maintain high data quality while scaling their throughput”, commented Dr. Sven Aschenbroich, Senior System Integration Manager at Singleron who oversaw this joint project. “Hamilton's expertise in robust automation solutions has been instrumental in optimizing the Tensor system's reliability. Their engineering excellence and global support network make them the ideal partner for bringing this groundbreaking technology to research labs worldwide."

"The innovative spirit of Singleron is a perfect match with Hamilton’s commitment to driving innovation in the field of laboratory automation. The combination of Singleron’s expertise in single cell sequencing applications and Hamilton’s automation experience forms the foundation of a strong partnership that will support researchers and industry partners in improving patients’ lives in the future," commented Jan Feldmann, Director of the Partnering Business at Hamilton Bonaduz AG. "The Tensor is based on a proven and reliable instrument platform, fully customized and validated to provide a robust automated solution for Singleron’s library preparation workflow."

Press Release provided by: Singleron

Keywords

Share

Related Research Resources

Conceptual image of blood vessel formation showing a red tubular grid pattern on a black background.

Modeling Angiogenesis In Vitro with Tube Formation Assays

Article

Lonza
Explore new methods for generating macrophages from stem cells.

Differentiating Macrophages from iPSCs

Infographic

Lonza
Thumb

Thermo Scientific™ IntelliStack™ CO2 and Non-CO2 Incubator Shakers

Product

Thermo Fisher Logo
Serum Thumb

Corning Fetal Bovine Serum (FBS)

Product

Corning Logo
Image of a woman in a microbiology lab whose hair is caught on fire from a Bunsen burner.
April 1, 2025, Issue 1

Bunsen Burners and Bad Hair Days

Lab safety rules dictate that one must tie back long hair. Rosemarie Hansen learned the hard way when an open flame turned her locks into a lesson.

View this Issue

Research Resources

Podcasts

Webinars

Videos

Infographics

eBooks

Explore new methods for generating macrophages from stem cells.

Differentiating Macrophages from iPSCs

Lonza
The Scientist Placeholder Image

Unlock Greater Insights from Blood Samples

Streck
Stem Cell Strategies for Skin Repair

Stem Cell Strategies for Skin Repair

Conceptual illustration of technologies used for next-generation biomarker research

Multiomics Hits with Biomarker Potential

Scale Biosciences logo

Products

Product News

Singleron Avatar

Singleron Biotechnologies and Hamilton Bonaduz AG Announce the Launch of Tensor to Advance Single Cell Sequencing Automation

Zymo Research Logo

Zymo Research Launches Research Grant to Empower Mapping the RNome

Magid Haddouchi, PhD, CCO

Cytosurge Appoints Magid Haddouchi as Chief Commercial Officer

Tecan Logo

Tecan expands portfolio for specialty diagnostics with an asset purchase relating to certain ELISA kits

We’ve updated our Privacy Policy to make it clearer how we use your personal data.
Please read our Cookie Policy to learn how we use cookies to provide you with a better experience.