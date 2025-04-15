Singleron Biotechnologies and Hamilton Bonaduz AG Announce the Launch of Tensor to Advance Single Cell Sequencing Automation

Tensor is the first instrument that fully automates the complete single cell sequencing workflow for up to 32 samples, from cell suspension to sequencing-ready library. This alliance combines Singleron's pioneering single cell technology with Hamilton's world-class automation expertise to address the growing demand for standardized, high-throughput single cell sequencing workflows.

Tensor was developed through close collaboration between the two companies. The instrument natively integrates Singleron’s single cell partitioning and library preparation workflow with Hamilton’s automation system, ensuring robust and consistent performance.

“Our test data demonstrated that Tensor produced highly consistent libraries with reproducible cell type representation, allowing researchers to maintain high data quality while scaling their throughput”, commented Dr. Sven Aschenbroich, Senior System Integration Manager at Singleron who oversaw this joint project. “Hamilton's expertise in robust automation solutions has been instrumental in optimizing the Tensor system's reliability. Their engineering excellence and global support network make them the ideal partner for bringing this groundbreaking technology to research labs worldwide."

"The innovative spirit of Singleron is a perfect match with Hamilton’s commitment to driving innovation in the field of laboratory automation. The combination of Singleron’s expertise in single cell sequencing applications and Hamilton’s automation experience forms the foundation of a strong partnership that will support researchers and industry partners in improving patients’ lives in the future," commented Jan Feldmann, Director of the Partnering Business at Hamilton Bonaduz AG. "The Tensor is based on a proven and reliable instrument platform, fully customized and validated to provide a robust automated solution for Singleron’s library preparation workflow."

