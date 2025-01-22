South Rampart Pharma

South Rampart Pharma, Inc. is a clinical-stage life science biotechnology company dedicated to advancing safer pain treatments by developing best-in-class novel small molecule analgesics designed to overcome the risks associated with current pain medicines. The Company's pipeline of novel compounds has effectively reduced pain and fever in preclinical studies without the liver and kidney toxicities of current non-opioid analgesics. The Company's lead program, SRP-001, is a first-in-class analgesic with FDA Fast Track Designation that targets the midbrain's PAG region without opioid abuse potential or acetaminophen's liver toxicity.

Various types of pills in blue and white lying on a blue background

Advancing Pain Relief Without Addiction or Toxicity

Cover with an illustration depicting how environmental changes affect the immune system. On the left, cold temperatures slow the immune system down, and cells are less active. On the right, warm weather promotes immune system activity.
September 2025, Issue 1

Why Does the Immune System Struggle When the Weather Changes?

Seasonal shifts straining the body’s temperature control may open the door to extra sniffles.

A floating 3D rendered mycoplasma bacterium

Harnessing PCR Testing for Safe and Effective Cell Therapies

Revolutionizing Pipette Calibration and Compliance

Currents of Pan-Cancer: Insights from 1,000 Circulating Proteins

Building Advanced Cell Models Using New Approach Methodologies

Cytosurge and Lexogen Announce First End-to-End Commercial Live-Cell Sequencing Workflow

Yokogawa and Repligen Partner to Enhance Process Analytical Technology - Automated bioprocess control with integration of OpreX Bio Pilot and MAVERICK

Fujifilm Biosciences Introduces BalanCD HEK293 Perfusion A Medium to Enable Gene Therapy Production

Helmholtz Munich and Parse Biosciences GiigaLab Generate World's Largest Human Lung Tissue Perturbation Atlas