Postdoc Portrait: Gopal Niraula

Q | Write a brief introduction to yourself including the lab you work in and your research background.

My name is Gopal Niraula who grew up in Nepal, the country of Himalayas. I am a biophysicist and I work at Stanford University. We are developing DNA-based molecular force sensors to explore intracellular activities in live cells, emphasizing force dynamics and their effect on overall cellular functions during cell adhesion and division.

Q | How did you first get interested in science and/or your field of research?

My journey into the realm of scientific research began during my master's degree, where I gained foundational knowledge in critical thinking. This education instilled in me the ability to pose logically sound questions, utilize basic research tools, harness the power of simulation, appreciate the value of collaborative group work and discussions, grasp basic ethics in research, conduct thorough literature reviews, identify gaps in knowledge, and devise strategies to address these gaps by introducing novel concepts through research. It was further shaped after being admitted to the PhD program through its rigorous and dedicated research environments.

Q | Tell us about your favorite research project you’re working on.

I developed two DNA based force sensors to monitor the qualitative and quantitative integrin-transmitted molecular force level in live cells. I uncovered how the force level varies in platelets in response to spreading time of the cell, different levels of contraction, different levels of actomyosin inhibition and on the surface of hydrogel-based flexible substrates. I revealed that vinculin is not required for transmitting integrin tensions at approximately 10 piconewtons (pN) but is essential for elevating integrin tensions beyond 20pN in focal adhesions (FAs). I further discovered integrin tension in platelets and revealed two force regimes, one with integrin tension above 20pN within the central cell region and 13-20pN integrin tension at the cell edge. Furthermore, I developed fiber-traction force microscopy (f-TFM) approach to examined traction forces exerted on physiological fiber networks. While these sensors and f-TFM have been a tremendous platform to study extracellular forces exerted by cells, there is an immediate need for tools that allow us to explore the intracellular forces and their dynamics. Currently, developing DNA-based molecular force sensors to explore intracellular activities in live cells, emphasizing force dynamics and its effect on overall cellular functions during cell adhesion and division.

Q | What has been the most exciting part of your scientific career/journey so far?

I think most exciting part of my scientific journey is that I traveled to four continents for scientific activities: from Asia to South America and to Europe to North America. I have a plan to visit Africa and Australia as well in near future to put my feet in all the continent of the world. My academic experiences have enriched my perspective on education and have significantly influenced my teaching and research philosophy. After teaching high school, my academic and research journey took me to Brazil, Spain, and the United States.

Consequently, this journey from Asia to Europe and South America to the North allowed me to witness different places, different people, and diverse cultures with unique working styles. Since then, I've been trained in a variety of cultural settings.

Q | If you could be a laboratory instrument, which one would you be and why?

If I could be a laboratory instrument, I would be an optical microscope, which allows scientists to explore the force dynamics of cells at the single-molecule level.

