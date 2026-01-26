The Nutshell

Spider Silk Threads May Inspire New Polymers

The remarkable silk used by net-casting spiders to snare prey is both highly elastic and exceptionally strong, offering clues for designing synthetic materials.

Written byLaura Tran, PhD
| 2 min read
Save for Later
Image of a netcasting spider.

Spiders are incredible web creators, and researchers are learning more about their impressively strong and elastic silk threads.

Image credit:©iStock.com, webguzs
Register for free to listen to this article
Listen with Speechify
0:00
2:00
Share

Spiders are nature’s artists, spinning intricate webs to capture prey or even convey messages, as depicted in the children’s book Charlotte’s Web. These threads combine exceptional strength and elasticity.

In polymer materials, these properties are often difficult to achieve simultaneously, as increased elasticity can come at the expense of strength. This challenge motivated researchers from the University of Greifswald to investigate the properties of spider silk from netcasting spiders, seeking new insights that could inform the design of synthetic materials—taking a page, or rather a thread, from these arachnids to improve both strength and elasticity.

In a recent study, published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, the team found that the architecture of the netcaster’s thread is like a bungee cable core surrounded by looped bundles of fine fibers that can stiffen and enhance load-bearing capacity when capturing prey.1 Thus, researchers may draw inspiration from the spider’s unique thread-production process to design improved synthetic materials.

The netcasting spiders, as their name aptly suggests, propel a web towards their prey. As it flies through the air, the web undergoes significant, yet reversible, deformation. This thread can sustain elongations over 150 percent; a staggering amount compared to orb-weaver spiders whose silk can fracture at elongations over 20 percent.

The researchers used high-speed videography to assess the tensile properties of the web at different sections. As various parts of the web expand and contract, distinct regions experience differing levels of strain. They found that spiders create a gradient of stiffness along the thread through a reel-spinning technique.

Closer examination using polarized light microscopy and field-emission scanning electron microscopy revealed that each thread consists of an elastomeric core fiber surrounded by loops of silk fibers. These looped fibers varied in density, imparting strong, stiff properties in load-bearing regions and softer, hyperelastic behavior in other areas.

Although further research is needed to fully elucidate the mix of silk threads that contribute to web performance, these insights into looped fiber-reinforced cores may inspire the design of synthetic materials that require both high strength and elasticity.

  1. Wolff JO, et al. Behavioral tuning of spider silk thread stiffness circumvents biomaterial trade-offs. Proc Natl Acad Sci USA. 2026.

Related Topics

Meet the Author

  • Laura Tran, PhD

    Laura Tran, PhD

    Laura Tran is an Assistant Editor at The Scientist. She has a background in microbiology. Laura earned her PhD in integrated biomedical sciences from Rush University, studying how circadian rhythms and alcohol impact the gut. While completing her studies, she wrote for the Chicago Council on Science and Technology and participated in ComSciCon Chicago in 2022. In 2023, Laura became a science communication fellow with OMSI, continuing her passion for accessible science storytelling.

    View Full Profile
Share
You might also be interested in...
Loading Next Article...
You might also be interested in...
Loading Next Article...
Illustration of a developing fetus surrounded by a clear fluid with a subtle yellow tinge, representing amniotic fluid.
January 2026

What Is the Amniotic Fluid Composed of?

The liquid world of fetal development provides a rich source of nutrition and protection tailored to meet the needs of the growing fetus.

View this Issue

Research Resources

Podcasts

Webinars

Videos

Infographics

eBooks

Human-Relevant In Vitro Models Enable Predictive Drug Discovery

Advancing Drug Discovery with Complex Human In Vitro Models

Stemcell Technologies
Redefining Immunology Through Advanced Technologies

Redefining Immunology Through Advanced Technologies

Ensuring Regulatory Compliance in AAV Manufacturing with Analytical Ultracentrifugation

Ensuring Regulatory Compliance in AAV Manufacturing with Analytical Ultracentrifugation

Beckman Coulter Logo
Skip the Wait for Protein Stability Data with Aunty

Skip the Wait for Protein Stability Data with Aunty

Unchained Labs

Products

Product News

Refeyn logo

Refeyn named in the Sunday Times 100 Tech list of the UK’s fastest-growing technology companies

Parse Logo

Parse Biosciences and Graph Therapeutics Partner to Build Large Functional Immune Perturbation Atlas

Sino Biological Logo

Sino Biological's Launch of SwiftFluo® TR-FRET Kits Pioneers a New Era in High-Throughout Kinase Inhibitor Screening

SPT Labtech Logo

SPT Labtech enables automated Twist Bioscience NGS library preparation workflows on SPT's firefly platform