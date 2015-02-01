ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Learn about innovations in tissue regeneration
Stem Cell Engineering for Tissue Regeneration
Innovative strategies drive stem cell repair of organ damage.
Stem Cell Engineering for Tissue Regeneration
Stem Cell Engineering for Tissue Regeneration

Innovative strategies drive stem cell repair of organ damage.

Innovative strategies drive stem cell repair of organ damage.

  1. Home
  2. Subjects
  3. biopolymers

biopolymers

Building Blocks of Life May Have Formed in Water Droplets
Ashley Yeager | Oct 23, 2017 | 3 min read
Reactions that generate fundamental components of the cell run smoothly in microdroplets, study shows.
Reducing Repetition While Building Biopolymers
Kate Yandell | Jan 11, 2016 | 3 min read
A free algorithm helps synthetic biologists decide which codons to use to encode repetitive proteins using the least-repetitive DNA sequence possible.
Polymer Pioneer Honored
Kerry Grens | Feb 4, 2015 | 1 min read
Robert Langer, an engineer at MIT who fundamentally changed drug delivery, is awarded £1 million for the Queen Elizabeth Prize.
Engineer of Change
Tracy Vence | Feb 1, 2015 | 6 min read
A chemical engineer walks into a biology lab . . . and revolutionizes bioengineering. How Robert Langer blazed a trail in drug delivery and regenerative medicine.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT