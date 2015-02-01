ADVERTISEMENT
Subscribe
Menu
Login
Login
Subscribe
News & Opinion
Publications
AN INTERACTIVE EXPERIENCE
Current Issue
January 2024
View This Issue
Archives
Features
Quarterly Magazine
Current Issue
Winter 2023
View This Issue
Archives
Features
Categories
Biochemistry
Cancer
Cell Biology
Community
Drug Development
Environment
Evolution
Genetics
Immunology
Microbiology
Neuroscience
Physiology
Public Health
Zoology
TS University
Scientific Services
Brush Up Summaries
Technique Talks
Journal Club
TS SciComm
Multimedia
Crossword Puzzles
eBooks
Infographics
Podcasts
Research Products Blog
Research Articles
Science Snapshot
Slideshows
Videos
Words for Nerds
Webinars
ADVERTISEMENT
Stem Cell Engineering for Tissue Regeneration
Innovative strategies drive stem cell repair of organ damage.
Stem Cell Engineering for Tissue Regeneration
Stem Cell Engineering for Tissue Regeneration
Innovative strategies drive stem cell repair of organ damage.
Innovative strategies drive stem cell repair of organ damage.
Home
Subjects
biopolymers
biopolymers
Building Blocks of Life May Have Formed in Water Droplets
Ashley Yeager
| Oct 23, 2017
| 3 min read
Reactions that generate fundamental components of the cell run smoothly in microdroplets, study shows.
Reducing Repetition While Building Biopolymers
Kate Yandell
| Jan 11, 2016
| 3 min read
A free algorithm helps synthetic biologists decide which codons to use to encode repetitive proteins using the least-repetitive DNA sequence possible.
Polymer Pioneer Honored
Kerry Grens
| Feb 4, 2015
| 1 min read
Robert Langer, an engineer at MIT who fundamentally changed drug delivery, is awarded £1 million for the Queen Elizabeth Prize.
Engineer of Change
Tracy Vence
| Feb 1, 2015
| 6 min read
A chemical engineer walks into a biology lab . . . and revolutionizes bioengineering. How Robert Langer blazed a trail in drug delivery and regenerative medicine.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT