Scientists found that combining the notoriously flimsy anticancer protein p53 with a domain from a spider silk protein resulted in a more stable hybrid that’s more potent and easier for cells to synthesize.
In work that has not yet been peer-reviewed, researchers present evidence that microbes can and do live inside the venom glands of several dangerous species. It remains unclear whether they’re to blame for infections linked to bites.
The tropical net-casting spider Deinopis spinosa joinsseveral other arachnid species that can hear sounds from afar without the help of a web, or even ears—an ability that aids its unique hunting tactics.