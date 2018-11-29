ADVERTISEMENT
Close up of spider
Science Snapshot: Legs for Days
This image took 4th place at the 2022 Nikon Small World Photomicrography Competition.
Illustration of two weaving proteins 
Fusion with Spider Silk Increases Anticancer Protein’s Stability
Dan Robitzski | Jul 5, 2022 | 2 min read
Scientists found that combining the notoriously flimsy anticancer protein p53 with a domain from a spider silk protein resulted in a more stable hybrid that’s more potent and easier for cells to synthesize.
A black and white photo of a woman holding up a spider in a pair of tweezers
The Spider Lady, Circa 1939
Natalia Mesa, PhD | Jun 1, 2022 | 3 min read
Nan Songer, a spider expert living in California, played an integral part in the Allies’ success in World War II by supplying silk for bombsights.
Philoponella prominens spiders mating
Spiders Catapult Themselves to Avoid Becoming Their Mate’s Meal
Hannah Thomasy, PhD | Apr 25, 2022 | 2 min read
During their escape, male spiders can reach speeds in excess of 3 kilometers per hour thanks to their springy front legs.
a vial of cobra venom and a bacteri-covered agar plate
Study Questions Sterility of Snake and Spider Venoms
Christie Wilcox, PhD | Jan 31, 2022 | 8 min read
In work that has not yet been peer-reviewed, researchers present evidence that microbes can and do live inside the venom glands of several dangerous species. It remains unclear whether they’re to blame for infections linked to bites.
Microscopic view of salmonella
Caught on Camera
The Scientist Staff | Jan 20, 2022 | 1 min read
Selected Images of the Day from the-scientist.com
spider jumping while making silk
Webless Jumping Spiders Spin Super Strong Silk
Chloe Tenn | Nov 12, 2021 | 3 min read
The silk draglines made by zebra jumping spiders are tougher than the silk webbing of orb weaver spiders, even though they’re made at 25 to 35 times the speed.
spider on a web
Spider Uses Its Web Like a Giant Engineered Ear
Dan Robitzski | Oct 29, 2021 | 4 min read
Bridge spiders “outsource” their hearing by building webs that double as acoustic arrays, allowing them to perceive sounds from great distances.
A Song of Spider Silk
Lisa Winter | Apr 15, 2021 | 2 min read
Scientists from MIT reveal the hidden music in spiderwebs.
a sunset reflected in a still river through a rainforest
Book Excerpt From A Most Remarkable Creature
Jonathan Meiburg | Mar 30, 2021 | 5 min read
In Chapter 15, “Above the Falls,” author Jonathan Meiburg recounts an evening on a research expedition near the Rewa River in Guyana.
Slingshot Spiders Pull More Gs than Cheetahs Do
Ashley Yeager | Nov 1, 2020 | 4 min read
Using their silk threads as a catapult, members of a family of orb-weaving arachnids rocket themselves and their webs through the air to capture prey.
ogre-faced spider Deinopis spinosa metatarsal trichobothria evolution senses hearing vibration sound
This Ogre-Faced Spider Can Hear Prey Through Its Legs
Katarina Zimmer | Oct 29, 2020 | 5 min read
The tropical net-casting spider Deinopis spinosa joins several other arachnid species that can hear sounds from afar without the help of a web, or even ears—an ability that aids its unique hunting tactics.
Top Spider Biologist’s Research Under Fire
Amy Schleunes | Feb 10, 2020 | 2 min read
After the initial announcements of two retractions, scientists have mobilized to interrogate the data in nearly 150 of Jonathan Pruitt’s papers.
Image of the Day: Floating Metal
Emily Makowski | Nov 11, 2019 | 1 min read
Buoyancy techniques used by spiders and ants inspire the development of floating aluminum discs.
Image of the Day: Spider Spotting
Emily Makowski | Oct 9, 2019 | 1 min read
A type of jumping spider called Afraflacilla had never been documented in India—until now.
funnel web spider courtship
Image of the Day: Spider Sex
Nicoletta Lanese | Aug 26, 2019 | 2 min read
Funnel-web spiders change the timing of their distinct courtship behavior depending on what microbes they’re carrying.
Herennia multipuncta spider coloration evolution predator prey
Spider’s Orange Colors Both Lure Prey and Frighten Predators
Jake Buehler | Apr 22, 2019 | 3 min read
Spotted coin spider colors are a Swiss army knife of deception, bringing food closer, and keeping assailants at bay.
Image of the Day: Ant Imposters
Carolyn Wilke | Mar 20, 2019 | 1 min read
Over the course of their lives, the jumping spider Synemosyna formica wears two different ant disguises to fool preying birds.
Image of the Day: Under the Microscope
Carolyn Wilke | Mar 5, 2019 | 1 min read
A virtual exhibition of C.R. Percival’s slides reveals the natural world up close.
Jumping Spiders Produce Milk to Feed Their Young
Diana Kwon | Nov 29, 2018 | 3 min read
Without access to their mothers’ milk, Toxeus magnus offspring die within the first 10 days of life.
