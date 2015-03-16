ADVERTISEMENT
Opinion: How to Confront Anti-Science Sentiment
Reaching a science skeptic is not a matter of credentials; it’s a matter of heart.
anti-vaccine
anti-vaccine
Opinion: Dismantling Anti-vaccine Rhetoric on Social Media
Federico Germani and Nikola Biller-Andorno
| Jan 4, 2022
| 5 min read
Can requiring users of Facebook and other platforms to pass critical thinking tests stem the tide of widely disseminated misinformation?
Measles Leaves the Immune System Vulnerable to Other Diseases
Ruth Williams
| Oct 31, 2019
| 4 min read
Two studies present biological evidence that measles infections in unvaccinated children wipe out immune memories of other pathogens, putting the kids at risk of other deadly diseases.
Measles to Hit Chicago, Los Angeles, and Miami Next, Study Predicts
Ashley P. Taylor
| May 13, 2019
| 2 min read
The forecast for upcoming outbreaks failed to foresee the cluster of infections currently affecting Brooklyn.
US Measles Cases Break Record Since Returning to Country
Catherine Offord
| Apr 25, 2019
| 3 min read
There are now more cases of measles in America than in any year since the disease was eradicated nearly 20 years ago.
US Measles Cases Continue to Climb Toward Record High
Ashley Yeager
| Apr 9, 2019
| 2 min read
So far this year, 465 infections have been reported, with numbers approaching their highest since measles returned to the country.
In Three Months, US Measles Cases Surpass 2018 Numbers
Carolyn Wilke
| Apr 2, 2019
| 2 min read
Most people who contracted the disease were unvaccinated and some state legislatures are now considering whether to curtail nonmedical vaccine exemptions.
Opinion: What You Believe about “Science Denial” May Be All Wrong
Kari Fischer
| Feb 11, 2019
| 4 min read
A recent meeting about the disconnect between scientific and public beliefs points to ways researchers can improve how they communicate with skeptics.
Measles Epidemic Rocks Madagascar
Jef Akst
| Feb 7, 2019
| 2 min read
The outbreak has infected 50,000 people and killed 300, most of them children, since cases began to crop up in October 2018.
Measles Outbreak Worsens in Washington State
Catherine Offord
| Jan 28, 2019
| 2 min read
Most of the 34 patients are under 10 years old, and almost all have been confirmed as unvaccinated against the virus.
Contributors
The Scientist Staff
| Nov 1, 2018
| 3 min read
Meet some of the people featured in the November 2018 issue of
The Scientist
.
Vaccines Did Not Cause My Daughter’s Autism
Peter Hotez
| Nov 1, 2018
| 3 min read
In a new book, a vaccine researcher describes the scientific facts and personal anecdotes behind his family’s experience with autism and its comorbid disabilities.
Opinion: The Virome and the Anti-vaccination Debate
Stephan Guttinger
| Jun 6, 2017
| 3 min read
Advances in microbiome research are increasingly used in anti-vaccination arguments, yet the science actually undermines the premise of the argument.
Trumping Science: Part III
Joshua A. Krisch
| Jan 11, 2017
| 2 min read
Scientists criticize unconfirmed reports that President-elect Donald Trump has asked Robert Kennedy Jr., an anti-vaccine activist, to investigate vaccine safety.
Researchers Call for Retraction of Paper that Questions HPV Vaccine
Jef Akst
| Dec 22, 2016
| 2 min read
Oncologists have raised concerns about a mouse study that suggests the vaccine for human papillomavirus could cause brain damage.
Trumping Science: Part II
Bob Grant
| Dec 6, 2016
| 5 min read
As Inauguration Day nears, scientists and science advocates are voicing their unease with the Trump Administration’s potential effects on research.
Another Andrew Wakefield Movie in the Works
Bob Grant
| May 4, 2016
| 1 min read
This one will be largely based on the discredited anti-vaccine researcher’s 2010 book.
Anti-Vax Doctor Found Dead
Bob Grant
| Jun 30, 2015
| 2 min read
Police are calling the death of James Bradstreet, a physician who claimed vaccines cause autism and offered autism cures to patients, an apparent suicide.
Virus Denier Ordered to Pay Up
Bob Grant
| Mar 16, 2015
| 1 min read
A biologist who offered €100,000 to anyone who could prove that measles is a virus must pony up, a German court says.
