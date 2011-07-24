ADVERTISEMENT
Science Snapshot: Legs for Days
This image took 4th place at the 2022 Nikon Small World Photomicrography Competition.
The Spider Lady, Circa 1939
Natalia Mesa, PhD
| Jun 1, 2022
| 3 min read
Nan Songer, a spider expert living in California, played an integral part in the Allies’ success in World War II by supplying silk for bombsights.
Slingshot Spiders Pull More Gs than Cheetahs Do
Ashley Yeager
| Nov 1, 2020
| 4 min read
Using their silk threads as a catapult, members of a family of orb-weaving arachnids rocket themselves and their webs through the air to capture prey.
Frozen Fecal Knives Honored by 2020 Ig Nobel Prizes
Lisa Winter
| Sep 18, 2020
| 2 min read
Other recipients of the award for laugh-worthy achievements experimented with alligators on helium and vibrating worms.
Image of the Day: Spider Spotting
Emily Makowski
| Oct 9, 2019
| 1 min read
A type of jumping spider called
Afraflacilla
had never been documented in India—until now.
Invasive Tick Species Spreads in Eastern US
Shawna Williams
| Aug 7, 2018
| 1 min read
The Asian longhorned tick, first found in the country last year, is now present in several states.
Spiders with Long Tails Found in Ancient Amber
Jim Daley
| Feb 5, 2018
| 2 min read
This discovery closes a 170-million-year gap in the fossil record.
Image of the Day: Rainbow Butt
The Scientist
Staff and The Scientist Staff
| Jan 4, 2018
| 1 min read
Scientists explore why male peacock spiders are so colorful.
Meet the Arachnid That May Add a New Chapter to the Book on Sensory Biology
Mary Bates
| Dec 1, 2017
| 4 min read
The whip spider senses the world in weird and wonderful ways.
Insect Cuticle Aids Spiders’ Traps
Sandhya Sekar
| Jun 2, 2017
| 4 min read
Prey stick to orb-weaver spider webs because their waxy outer layers mesh with spider silk to form a matrix glue.
Image of the Day: Better Be . . . Gryffindor!
The Scientist
Staff
| May 22, 2017
| 1 min read
Inspired by the Sorting Hat from the Harry Potter series, scientists aptly dubbed this pointy spider
Eriovixia gryffindori,
after the fictional yet formidable wizard Godric Gryffindor.
Invertebrates “All Around Us”
Tracy Vence
| Jun 12, 2016
| 2 min read
Artists and scientists collaborate to highlight the importance of insects and arachnids.
Lightning-Fast Spider Bites
Tanya Lewis
| Apr 8, 2016
| 2 min read
Trap-jaw spiders have the fastest, most powerful bite of any arachnid, scientists show.
Spider and Centipede Venom Remarkably Similar
Bob Grant
| Jun 12, 2015
| 2 min read
The predatory toxins employed by animals separated by millions of years of evolution are virtually identical, a study shows.
The Colorful World of Spiders
Amanda B. Keener
| May 19, 2015
| 1 min read
Specialized filters allow jumping spiders to see more colors than scientists previously thought.
Spiders Fill the Brazilian Sky
Kate Yandell
| Feb 12, 2013
| 2 min read
A video of the colonial arachnids taken by a local man has gone viral.
Behavior Brief
Megan Scudellari
| Jul 24, 2011
| 3 min read
A round-up of recent discoveries in behavior research
