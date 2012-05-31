ADVERTISEMENT
Subscribe
Menu
Login
Login
Subscribe
News & Opinion
Publications
AN INTERACTIVE EXPERIENCE
Current Issue
January 2024
View This Issue
Archives
Features
Quarterly Magazine
Current Issue
Winter 2023
View This Issue
Archives
Features
Categories
Biochemistry
Cancer
Cell Biology
Community
Drug Development
Environment
Evolution
Genetics
Immunology
Microbiology
Neuroscience
Physiology
Public Health
Zoology
TS University
Scientific Services
Brush Up Summaries
Technique Talks
Journal Club
TS SciComm
Multimedia
Crossword Puzzles
eBooks
Infographics
Podcasts
Research Products Blog
Research Articles
Science Snapshot
Slideshows
Videos
Words for Nerds
Webinars
ADVERTISEMENT
Home
Subjects
astrophysics
astrophysics
Jim Bridenstine Confirmed to Lead NASA
Kerry Grens
| Apr 19, 2018
| 1 min read
The US Senate narrowly approved the politician, who does not have a science background.
On Science and Hip Hop: Q&A with the Wu-Tang Clan’s GZA
Aggie Mika
| Oct 13, 2017
| 4 min read
The artist discusses music as a means to get kids excited about science, and the inspiration he took from astrophysics and polar bears.
Speaking of Science
The Scientist
Staff
| Aug 1, 2012
| 2 min read
August 2012's selection of notable quotes
Using DNA to Detect Dark Matter
Cristina Luiggi
| Jul 5, 2012
| 2 min read
Particle physicists and biologists unite to answer one of the most puzzling questions of the universe: Does dark matter exist?
2012 Kavli Prize Winners
Sabrina Richards
| May 31, 2012
| 1 min read
Biennial Kavli Prizes are presented to scientists in astrophysics, nanoscience, and neuroscience.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT