ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Home
  2. Subjects
  3. astrophysics

astrophysics

Jim Bridenstine Confirmed to Lead NASA
Kerry Grens | Apr 19, 2018 | 1 min read
The US Senate narrowly approved the politician, who does not have a science background.
On Science and Hip Hop: Q&A with the Wu-Tang Clan’s GZA
Aggie Mika | Oct 13, 2017 | 4 min read
The artist discusses music as a means to get kids excited about science, and the inspiration he took from astrophysics and polar bears.
Speaking of Science
The Scientist Staff | Aug 1, 2012 | 2 min read
August 2012's selection of notable quotes
Using DNA to Detect Dark Matter
Cristina Luiggi | Jul 5, 2012 | 2 min read
Particle physicists and biologists unite to answer one of the most puzzling questions of the universe: Does dark matter exist?
2012 Kavli Prize Winners
Sabrina Richards | May 31, 2012 | 1 min read
Biennial Kavli Prizes are presented to scientists in astrophysics, nanoscience, and neuroscience.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT