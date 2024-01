Researchers use proxy indicators to confirm long-term changes to the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation, which have profound implications for future climate in North America and Europe.

Atlantic Circulation Weakest in More Than a Millennium: Study

Atlantic Circulation Weakest in More Than a Millennium: Study

Atlantic Circulation Weakest in More Than a Millennium: Study

Researchers use proxy indicators to confirm long-term changes to the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation, which have profound implications for future climate in North America and Europe.

Researchers use proxy indicators to confirm long-term changes to the Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation, which have profound implications for future climate in North America and Europe.