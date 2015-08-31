ADVERTISEMENT
auditory research
Handicapable
Kate Yandell
| Sep 1, 2015
| 4 min read
Meet Tilak Ratnanather, the deaf biomedical engineer who mentors hard-of-hearing students headed for STEM careers.
Hear and Now
Mary Beth Aberlin
| Sep 1, 2015
| 3 min read
Auditory research advances worth shouting about
Contributors
Amanda B. Keener
| Sep 1, 2015
| 3 min read
Meet some of the people featured in the September 2015 issue of
The Scientist
.
Khaleel Razak: Hearing Engineer
Jef Akst
| Sep 1, 2015
| 3 min read
Associate Professor, Department of Psychology University of California, Riverside. Age: 44
The Ears Have It
Anna Azvolinsky
| Sep 1, 2015
| 8 min read
A teaching obligation in graduate school introduced James Hudspeth to a career focused on how vertebrates sense sounds.
The Bionic Ear
The Scientist
Staff
| Aug 31, 2015
| 1 min read
See the latest in cochlear implants from the University of New South Wales, Australia.
