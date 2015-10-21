A vaccine strategy involving formulation changes, an initial escalating dose, and a longer wait for booster immunization results in more-effective antibody production against HIV in rhesus monkeys, a study finds.
Alejandra Manjarrez, PhD | May 6, 2022 | 4 min read
Compared to mice who got the doses in separate limbs, animals receiving flu shots in the same paw for both a first and second dose had better-trained memory B cells that bound tighter to the vaccine antigen.
A trio of papers shows that specialized antibodies can direct T cells to destroy cells that display portions of mutant cancer-related proteins, as well as T cells that have become cancerous themselves.