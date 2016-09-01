ADVERTISEMENT
Science Snapshot: Small Frogs Can’t Jump (Gracefully)
Lisa Winter
| Jun 15, 2022
| 1 min read
The inner ears of these miniature Brazilian frogs are too small to provide good balance while jumping.
Simplify Laboratory Compliance with Universal Documentation
The Scientist
’s Creative Services Team and PerkinElmer
| Apr 21, 2022
| 1 min read
Universal electronic documentation takes care of instrument compliance testing, allowing researchers to get back to the bench.
A Balancing Act: Requirements for Maintaining Weighing Instruments
Sartorius
| Mar 22, 2022
| 1 min read
How to calibrate an analytical balance to meet regulatory requirements
Proprioception: The Sense Within
Simon Gandevia and Uwe Proske
| Sep 1, 2016
| 10+ min read
Knowing where our bodies are in space is critical for the control of our movements and for our sense of self.
