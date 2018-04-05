ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Multichannel pipette dispensing pink cell culture media into multiwell cell culture plate.
Mastering Cell Culture Liquid Handling 
Explore a comprehensive guide to pipetting best practices. 
Mastering Cell Culture Liquid Handling 
Mastering Cell Culture Liquid Handling 

Explore a comprehensive guide to pipetting best practices. 

Explore a comprehensive guide to pipetting best practices. 

  1. Home
  2. Subjects
  3. best practices

best practices

Exploring quality standards for extracting high yields of DNA from biological samples&nbsp;
Best Practices for Preparing High-Quality DNA Samples
Bertin Instruments | Oct 18, 2022 | 1 min read
Exploring quality standards for extracting high yields of DNA from biological samples
Learn About the Tools and Principles for Liquid Handling Compliance
Streamlining Pharma Quality Control Workflows with Best Practices
Sartorius | Sep 22, 2022 | 1 min read
A concise guide to maintaining compliance standards for pipetting
Learn About the Latest Innovations in Microbiology Research
Getting Ahead of the Curve with Microbiological Assays
The Scientist’s Creative Services Team and Tecan | Jul 5, 2022 | 1 min read
Versatile technology helps scientists streamline microbiology research.
Learn About the Latest Innovations in Nucleic Acid Quality Control
Best Practices for Biospecimen Quality and Consistency
Agilent | Feb 23, 2022 | 1 min read
Exploring quality standards for nucleic acid preservation
coral reef, Great barrier reef, parachute science, research
Q&A: Parachute Science in Coral Reef Research
Asher Jones | Feb 24, 2021 | 8 min read
Scientists who study the marine ecosystems have frequently failed to involve local researchers in projects, a study finds.
Faulty Antibodies Undermine Widespread Research
Ruth Williams | Jan 30, 2020 | 4 min read
Two papers reveal that many commonly used research antibodies don’t bind as believed, highlighting the need to validate these reagents before use.
Shoddy Preclinical Data Used in Clinical Trial Proposals
Kerry Grens | Apr 5, 2018 | 1 min read
Applications for Phase 1 and 2 human studies in Germany frequently lack sufficient information about an intervention’s efficacy in animal experiments, according to a new study.  
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT