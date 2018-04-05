ADVERTISEMENT
Best Practices for Preparing High-Quality DNA Samples
Bertin Instruments
| Oct 18, 2022
| 1 min read
Exploring quality standards for extracting high yields of DNA from biological samples
Streamlining Pharma Quality Control Workflows with Best Practices
Sartorius
| Sep 22, 2022
| 1 min read
A concise guide to maintaining compliance standards for pipetting
Getting Ahead of the Curve with Microbiological Assays
The Scientist
’s Creative Services Team and Tecan
| Jul 5, 2022
| 1 min read
Versatile technology helps scientists streamline microbiology research.
Best Practices for Biospecimen Quality and Consistency
Agilent
| Feb 23, 2022
| 1 min read
Exploring quality standards for nucleic acid preservation
Q&A: Parachute Science in Coral Reef Research
Asher Jones
| Feb 24, 2021
| 8 min read
Scientists who study the marine ecosystems have frequently failed to involve local researchers in projects, a study finds.
Faulty Antibodies Undermine Widespread Research
Ruth Williams
| Jan 30, 2020
| 4 min read
Two papers reveal that many commonly used research antibodies don’t bind as believed, highlighting the need to validate these reagents before use.
Shoddy Preclinical Data Used in Clinical Trial Proposals
Kerry Grens
| Apr 5, 2018
| 1 min read
Applications for Phase 1 and 2 human studies in Germany frequently lack sufficient information about an intervention’s efficacy in animal experiments, according to a new study.
