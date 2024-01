Stanford University researchers determined the code from spare drops in discarded vials of the COVID-19 vaccine and published it on GitHub.

Scientists Reverse Engineer mRNA Sequence of Moderna Vaccine

Scientists Reverse Engineer mRNA Sequence of Moderna Vaccine

Stanford University researchers determined the code from spare drops in discarded vials of the COVID-19 vaccine and published it on GitHub.

Stanford University researchers determined the code from spare drops in discarded vials of the COVID-19 vaccine and published it on GitHub.