ADVERTISEMENT
Major Advances in Mini Brain Bioengineering
Explore the latest developments in brain organoid production.
Major Advances in Mini Brain Bioengineering
Major Advances in Mini Brain Bioengineering
Explore the latest developments in brain organoid production.
Explore the latest developments in brain organoid production.
Novel Yeast-Assembly Technique Yields Living Materials
Natalia Mesa, PhD
| Nov 23, 2022
| 3 min read
Researchers say structures made of the cells could potentially be used to clean up uranium from oceans, heal wounds, and more.
Science Philosophy in a Flash - Making Scientific Strides in the Produce Aisle
Iris Kulbatski, PhD
| Sep 13, 2022
| 1 min read
Andrew Pelling shares how pursuing knowledge for its own sake breaks down interdisciplinary barriers and lays the foundation for ground-breaking research.
Robot Finger’s Living Skin Stretches, Heals Like the Real Thing
Christie Wilcox, PhD
| Jun 10, 2022
| 2 min read
Researchers in Japan have given a plastic robot finger a layered coating made from actual, living skin cells. Next, they aim to add hair and sweat glands.
The Spider Lady, Circa 1939
Natalia Mesa, PhD
| Jun 1, 2022
| 3 min read
Nan Songer, a spider expert living in California, played an integral part in the Allies’ success in World War II by supplying silk for bombsights.
Apples Lay the Foundation for Regenerating Bone
Iris Kulbatski, PhD
| May 9, 2022
| 4 min read
Researchers use innovative plant-based biomaterials to grow new bone for restoring depleted bone mass after space travel.
An Engineer’s Perspective on Autoimmunity
Aparna Nathan, PhD
| Dec 10, 2021
| 4 min read
Erika Moore builds biomaterials to study disparate lupus outcomes.
Image of the Day: Living Concrete
Emily Makowski
| Jan 16, 2020
| 2 min read
Bacteria and sand form a strong building material.
How 3-D Printing Could Help Shape Surgery
Sarah Webb,
Knowable Magazine
| Jul 2, 2019
| 6 min read
Technology is enabling increasingly lifelike models of organs to help doctors practice operations.
Image of the Day: Clubbing
Kerry Grens
| Oct 19, 2018
| 1 min read
Mantis shrimps’ remarkably swift kicks come from springs built into their dactyl clubs.
Merino Sheep Provide Clue to Curly Hair
Catherine Offord
| Mar 23, 2018
| 2 min read
The cells on one side of each wool fiber are longer than the cells on the other, researchers find.
Meet the Transgenic Silkworms That Are Spinning Out Spider Silk
Catherine Offord
| Oct 1, 2017
| 5 min read
Researchers explore genetic engineering to produce super-tough fibers.
Spider Silk
The Scientist
Staff
| Sep 30, 2017
| 1 min read
Kraig Biocraft Laboratories has genetically engineered a silkworm to spin spider silk, which might be used for futuristic products.
Spider Silk “Superlens” Breaks Microscopy Barrier
Ben Andrew Henry
| Aug 24, 2016
| 1 min read
Scientists improve upon the optical microscope using a readily available natural material.
Sonic Experiment
Jef Akst
| Jan 29, 2015
| 2 min read
An artist takes advantage of muscle-mimicking polymers to manipulate sounds.
Influential Tissue Engineering Researcher Dies
Jyoti Madhusoodanan
| Sep 16, 2014
| 2 min read
Dame Julia Polak, who pioneered lung tissue engineering techniques, has passed away at age 75.
