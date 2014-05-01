ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
a middle-aged male scientist wearing a white lab coat points at a computer screen while a younger woman scientist also wearing a lab coat looks on.
Younger Scientists Are More Innovative, Study Finds
On average, researchers’ impact dropped by one-half to two-thirds over their careers.
Younger Scientists Are More Innovative, Study Finds
Younger Scientists Are More Innovative, Study Finds

On average, researchers’ impact dropped by one-half to two-thirds over their careers.

On average, researchers’ impact dropped by one-half to two-thirds over their careers.

  1. Home
  2. Subjects
  3. biomedical data

biomedical data

Cofounders and co-CEOs of the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan
CZI Pledges Billions More Dollars in Science Funding
Catherine Offord | Dec 9, 2021 | 2 min read
Priscilla Chan and Mark Zuckerberg are dedicating a further $3.4 billion to biomedical and human health research on top of $3 billion invested several years ago, the organization announced this week.
Q&A, functional genomics, genetic privacy, bioinformatics, data science, Yale School of Medicine, Genetics & Genomics
Q&A: A New Tool for Ensuring Genetic Privacy
Amanda Heidt | Nov 12, 2020 | 6 min read
Gamze Gursoy and Mark Gerstein of Yale Medical School have developed a strategy for stripping identifying variants from functional genomic data, balancing privacy with utility.
Company Offers Free Whole-Genome Sequencing for Data Sharers
Shawna Williams | Nov 15, 2018 | 2 min read
Nebula Genomics is among the first blockchain-based companies to reward users for contributing personal data for research.
Your Brain on Art
Mary Beth Aberlin | May 1, 2014 | 3 min read
A new scientific discipline investigates the neurology underlying the experience and the creation of beauty.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT