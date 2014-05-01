biomedical data

ADVERTISEMENT
CZI Pledges Billions More Dollars in Science Funding
Catherine Offord
| Dec 9, 2021
| 2 min read
Priscilla Chan and Mark Zuckerberg are dedicating a further $3.4 billion to biomedical and human health research on top of $3 billion invested several years ago, the organization announced this week.
Q&A: A New Tool for Ensuring Genetic Privacy
Amanda Heidt
| Nov 12, 2020
| 6 min read
Gamze Gursoy and Mark Gerstein of Yale Medical School have developed a strategy for stripping identifying variants from functional genomic data, balancing privacy with utility.
Company Offers Free Whole-Genome Sequencing for Data Sharers
Shawna Williams
| Nov 15, 2018
| 2 min read
Nebula Genomics is among the first blockchain-based companies to reward users for contributing personal data for research.
Your Brain on Art
Mary Beth Aberlin
| May 1, 2014
| 3 min read
A new scientific discipline investigates the neurology underlying the experience and the creation of beauty.
