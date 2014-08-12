blood cells

The Scientist’s Creative Services Team | Jul 14, 2020 | 2 min read
Margaret Nakamoto will introduce the BD Rhapsody™ Single-Cell Analysis System, and Ravi Majeti will discuss how he and his team used concurrent RNA and BD® AbSeq Antibody-oligo multiplexed surface marker analysis to improve HSPC clustering and characterize specific phenotypic states along unique hematopoietic differentiation trajectories.
By unraveling the molecular underpinnings of inherited blood disorders, the Boston Children’s Hospital researcher has provided the basis for therapies now being tested for beta-thalassemia and sickle cell disease.