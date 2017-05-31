ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Home
  2. Subjects
  3. blood formation

blood formation

Image of the Day: Blood Factory
The Scientist Staff and The Scientist Staff | Nov 20, 2017 | 1 min read
In Drosophila larvae, the formation of blood cells takes place in a specialized organ, the lymph gland.
Lung Blood
The Scientist Staff | May 31, 2017 | 1 min read
Watch the birth of platelets in the lungs of mice, a finding that contributes to a new understanding of the respiratory organs' role in blood formation.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT