Science Snapshot: No Guts, No Glory
Science Snapshot: No Guts, No Glory
Impact of Running Reaches Marrow to Spark Bone Growth in Mice
Emma Yasinski
| Mar 2, 2021
| 3 min read
A study offers a new explanation for how exercise strengthens bones and the immune system.
Autopsies Indicate Blood Clots Are Lethal in COVID-19
Ashley Yeager
| Jul 10, 2020
| 4 min read
A pathologist describes his observations from examining the bodies of those who succumbed to the coronavirus.
The MSC: Regeneration Orchestrator
The Scientist
Staff
| 7 min read
Scientists uncover the promise of mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs), also known as medicinal signaling cells, to modulate the immune system and regenerate tissue.
Single-Cell Analysis of Ovarian Cortex Fails to Find Stem Cells
Amy Schleunes
| Mar 6, 2020
| 5 min read
The controversial oogonial stem cells eluded a team of Swedish researchers who mapped high-quality tissue samples of the human ovary, prompting more questions about the cells’ existence.
Image of the Day: See-Through Tissue
Amy Schleunes
| Feb 21, 2020
| 1 min read
Scientists have developed a tissue-clearing protocol that allows them to peer into entire, transparent human organs.
Image of the Day: Tumor Vasculature
Amy Schleunes
| Jan 24, 2020
| 2 min read
Researchers use a cutting-edge technique to map the blood vessels of brain tumors as patients are awake during surgery with the hope of reducing damage to adjacent tissues.
The Gut Microbiome Can Be a Boon or a Bane for Cardiovascular Health
Shawna Williams
| Jul 10, 2019
| 5 min read
Researchers seek to untangle the biological mechanisms linking resident microbes to our hearts—and to harness them therapeutically.
Image of the Day: New Growth
Chia-Yi Hou
| Apr 12, 2019
| 1 min read
Injection of a hydrogel that mechanically resembles a blood clot promotes the growth of new blood vessels in mice.
Image of the Day: Metastatic Moment
Carolyn Wilke
| Feb 27, 2019
| 1 min read
A human breast cancer cell divides as it moves through surrounding blood vessel cells in vitro.
Blood Vessels Grown in a Petri Dish Closely Resemble Human Ones
Catherine Offord
| Jan 18, 2019
| 2 min read
The lab-made organoids are fully functional, the team reports, and could aid the study of vascular-related diseases such as diabetes.
Image of the Day: Scarred Hearts
Ashley Yeager
| Dec 4, 2018
| 1 min read
Maps of diving cells before and after heart attacks in mice offer additional evidence against the existence of cardiac stem cells.
Colorblindness Study Reveals Unexpected Way to Make Blood Vessels
Ashley Yeager
| May 1, 2018
| 3 min read
Researchers stumbled across the connection while searching for ways to reduce vision problems in people with achromatopsia.
Human Brain Organoids Thrive in Mouse Brains
Ashley Yeager
| Apr 16, 2018
| 4 min read
After implantation, the tissue developed blood vessels and became integrated into neuronal networks in the animals’ brains.
Feathered Dino
Archaeopteryx
Probably Flew Like a Pheasant
Ashley Yeager
| Mar 13, 2018
| 2 min read
High-tech imaging of the Jurassic creature’s humerus and ulna bones reveals it flapped its wings to evade predators.
Image of the Day: Keep a Cool Head
The Scientist
Staff and The Scientist Staff
| Jan 17, 2018
| 1 min read
Scientists take a close look at how cloven hoofed mammals use selective brain cooling to survive in the heat.
Image of the Day: Eye of Pig
The Scientist
Staff
| Sep 6, 2017
| 1 min read
This 10-centimeter-wide pig eye replica includes even the most intricate of blood vessels, some no wider than 30 micrometers.
Image of the Day: Vessels For Days
The Scientist
Staff
| Aug 1, 2017
| 1 min read
A novel contrast agent made up of tiny iron oxide nanoparticles can label blood vessels, and highlight adverse events such cerebral ischemia, in dogs and monkeys.
Image of the Day: Skinning the Cat
The Scientist
Staff
| Jul 17, 2017
| 1 min read
This stack of polarized light micrographs depicts a vibrant ensemble of tissues, hair follicles, and vessels within a slice of cat skin.
Image of the Day: Break Through
The Scientist
Staff
| Jan 19, 2017
| 1 min read
Immune cells minimize damage while traveling through blood vessel walls by breaking the thin filaments of the cytoskeleton, which can rapidly reassemble.
