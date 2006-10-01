ADVERTISEMENT
bone growth
Cretaceous Meteor That Killed Most Life on Earth Hit in Spring
Amanda Heidt
| Feb 24, 2022
| 5 min read
Researchers determined the season during which the meteor struck by studying the bones of fish excavated from a contentious field site.
Luis Alvarez Aims to Heal Wounds with Tissue-Regenerating “Paint”
Shawna Williams
| Jul 13, 2020
| 3 min read
The bioactive coating tethers restorative proteins to implanted tissues and fosters new growth, animal studies suggest.
Bubbles for Broken Bones
Ruth Williams
| Sep 1, 2017
| 3 min read
Ultrasound-stimulated microbubbles enable gene delivery to fix fractures.
Infographic: Ultrasound-Stimulated Microbubbles Fix Fractures
Ruth Williams
| Aug 31, 2017
| 1 min read
The new technique helped pig tibias heal in just eight weeks.
Stem Cell Therapy In Utero
Kerry Grens
| Oct 13, 2015
| 1 min read
An upcoming clinical trial aims to correct for a disease of fragile bones in affected babies before they are born.
Straighten Out
Kate Yandell
| Jan 1, 2015
| 3 min read
Forces from bidirectional growth plates mechanically realign broken bones in infant mice.
Statins Stimulate Bone Growth?
Kate Yandell
| Sep 17, 2014
| 3 min read
The cholesterol-lowering drugs could be used to treat people with two types of dwarfism, a study suggests.
A Bone-Deep Kinship
Jef Akst
| Sep 1, 2013
| 3 min read
A Neanderthal rib fragment provides conclusive evidence that the ancient hominins were susceptible to a benign bone tumor of modern humans.
The Best of Experimental Biology
Edyta Zielinska
| Apr 25, 2012
| 3 min read
From breast milk stem cells to bone repair, this year’s EB conference held a number of exciting advances that could one day be translated into therapies.
Suspected Effects of Vitamin D
Amy Maxmen
| Mar 1, 2012
| 1 min read
Vitamin D has a variety of actions in the body. It binds to the vitamin D receptor (VDR), which then binds to the retinoid X receptor (RXR) and activates the expression of numerous genes.
Vitamin D on Trial
Amy Maxmen
| Mar 1, 2012
| 10+ min read
Prevention trials for vitamins and supplements are notoriously difficult, but some researchers aren’t giving up on finding proof that vitamin D helps ward off disease.
Skeleton Keys
Lewis Wolpert
| May 14, 2011
| 3 min read
There are a surprising number of unknowns about how our limbs come to be symmetrical.
The World's Densest Bones
Kirsten Weir
| Oct 1, 2006
| 3 min read
How a car accident led to an important genetic discovery
