cell geometry

Precisely Placed
Jyoti Madhusoodanan | Sep 1, 2014 | 2 min read
Vein patterns in the wings of developing fruit flies never vary by more than the width of a single cell.
Organelle Architecture
Mary Beth Aberlin | Dec 1, 2013 | 3 min read
There’s beauty in a cell’s marriage of structure and function.
Contributors
Abby Olena, PhD | Dec 1, 2013 | 3 min read
Meet some of the people featured in the December 2013 issue of The Scientist.
Taking Shape
Wallace F. Marshall | Dec 1, 2013 | 10+ min read
The causes of a cell’s three-dimensional structure remain a fundamental mystery of cell biology.
