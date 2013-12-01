ADVERTISEMENT
cell geometry
cell geometry
Precisely Placed
Jyoti Madhusoodanan
| Sep 1, 2014
| 2 min read
Vein patterns in the wings of developing fruit flies never vary by more than the width of a single cell.
Organelle Architecture
Mary Beth Aberlin
| Dec 1, 2013
| 3 min read
There’s beauty in a cell’s marriage of structure and function.
Contributors
Abby Olena, PhD
| Dec 1, 2013
| 3 min read
Meet some of the people featured in the December 2013 issue of
The Scientist
.
Taking Shape
Wallace F. Marshall
| Dec 1, 2013
| 10+ min read
The causes of a cell’s three-dimensional structure remain a fundamental mystery of cell biology.
