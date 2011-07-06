ADVERTISEMENT
Study Finds “Some Evidence” that Cellphone Radiation Linked to Brain Cancer in Male Rats
Study Finds “Some Evidence” that Cellphone Radiation Linked to Brain Cancer in Male Rats
Study Linking Cell Phone Use to Cancer Stirs Debate
Tanya Lewis
| May 27, 2016
| 2 min read
Exposing male rats to nonionizing radiation increased the animals’ risk of brain and heart tumors in a study, but the findings are far from conclusive.
Will Apple’s ResearchKit Change Science?
Bob Grant
| Mar 12, 2015
| 2 min read
The technology company is launching a new data-sharing platform that it says can make any iPhone user a medical research participant. But the associated ethics are anything but simple.
Measuring DNA with a Smartphone
Jef Akst
| Dec 23, 2014
| 2 min read
A new microscope attachment can allow smartphone users to take a closer look at fluorescently labeled DNA.
Mobile Microscopes
Jef Akst
| Jun 1, 2013
| 3 min read
Turning cell phones into basic research tools can improve health care in the developing world.
Opinion: Scientific Peer Review in Crisis
Dariusz Leszczynski
| Feb 25, 2013
| 4 min read
The case of the Danish Cohort
Opinion: Cell Phone Health Risk?
Allan H. Frey
| Sep 25, 2012
| 4 min read
Security concerns during the Cold War may have led to the generation of misinformation on the physiological effects of microwave radiation from mobile phones.
Electromagnetic Fields Shrink Tumors
Bob Grant
| Jan 11, 2012
| 1 min read
New research shows that low-intensity fields can inhibit cancer cell proliferation.
Cell Phone Debate Continues
Jef Akst
| Jul 6, 2011
| 1 min read
Just weeks after the World Health Organization declared that mobile phones may cause cancer, a review of the literature finds no evidence to support the claim.
