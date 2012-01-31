ADVERTISEMENT
Reshuffled Genomes May Explain Cephalopods’ Smarts
Sophie Fessl, PhD
| May 13, 2022
| 4 min read
In two related studies, researchers describe huge chromosomal rearrangements and about 500 novel gene clusters in the octopus, squid, and cuttlefish genomes, which they say could help explain how they evolved their extraordinary brains.
Ten-Limbed Octopus Ancestor Described, Named After Biden
Natalia Mesa, PhD
| Mar 10, 2022
| 3 min read
Octopuses were around 82 million years earlier than scientists previously thought—and had two extra limbs at the time.
What Scientists Learned by Putting Octopuses in MRI Machines
Chloe Tenn
| Jan 20, 2022
| 3 min read
The size and complexity of cephalopod brain structures differ depending on the habitats the creatures occupy, a study finds.
Cuttlefish Delay Gratification, a Sign of Smarts
Asher Jones
| Mar 5, 2021
| 8 min read
The cephalopods resisted temptation for up to 130 seconds to earn their favorite food, hinting at sophisticated cognitive abilities such as planning for the future.
Image of the Day: Vampire Squid
Emily Makowski
| Sep 11, 2019
| 1 min read
The unusual cephalopod was spotted on a recent underwater research expedition.
Image of the Day: Squid Skin
Carolyn Wilke
| Mar 13, 2019
| 1 min read
The cephalopods use several strategies to manipulate light and produce their colorful patterns.
Image of the Day: Dumbo Octopus Hatchling
The Scientist
Staff and The Scientist Staff
| Feb 21, 2018
| 1 min read
The baby cephalopod looks and behaves like an adult from the moment it emerges from the egg.
Image of the Day: Cuttlefish Camouflage
The Scientist
Staff and The Scientist Staff
| Feb 16, 2018
| 1 min read
The cephalopod’s unique ability to disguise itself relies on a single motor nerve exclusively dedicated to skin tension and papillary control.
Image of the Day: Brand New Pyjamas
The Scientist
Staff
| Aug 23, 2017
| 1 min read
As it matures, this chromatophore-clad pyjama squid (
Sepioloidea lineolata)
hatchling will learn to use the color-changing cells that adorn its body to alter its appearance.
Cephalopod Genomes Contain Thousands of Conserved RNA Editing Sites
Abby Olena, PhD
| Apr 6, 2017
| 3 min read
Octopus, cuttlefish, and squid extensively edit messenger RNAs in an evolutionarily conserved process.
Genome Digest
Amanda B. Keener
| Aug 17, 2015
| 4 min read
What researchers are learning as they sequence, map, and decode species’ genomes
Light Sensors in Cephalopod Skin
Kerry Grens
| May 21, 2015
| 1 min read
Squid, cuttlefish, and octopuses possess vision machinery in their skin.
Squid-Inspired Electric Elastomer
Jyoti Madhusoodanan
| Sep 17, 2014
| 1 min read
Polymer changes color and texture in response to remote signals.
Cephalopod Coddling
Jyoti Madhusoodanan
| Aug 1, 2014
| 2 min read
Deep-sea octopus has the longest-known brooding period known for any animal species.
How the Octopus Keeps Its Arms Straight
Sandhya Sekar
| May 15, 2014
| 3 min read
Researchers uncover a self-recognition mechanism that prevents octopus limbs from becoming entangled, despite their powerful suction.
Groovy Color
Dan Cossins
| Jul 1, 2013
| 3 min read
To control their color displays, squid fine-tune the optical properties of light-reflecting cells by rapidly expelling and imbibing water across a tightly pleated membrane
Cephalopod-Inspired Robot
Jef Akst
| Aug 17, 2012
| 2 min read
A color-changing machine mimics the rubbery body and flexible movements of octopuses, squid, and cuttlefish.
Behavior Brief
Hannah Waters
| Jan 31, 2012
| 4 min read
A roundup of recent studies in behavior research
