Image of the Day: Glowing Chameleon
The Scientist Staff and The Scientist Staff | Jan 23, 2018 | 1 min read
The lizards may be signaling one another using fluorescent cues that we can’t see.
Chameleons Catch Prey with Sticky Spit
Alison F. Takemura | Jun 22, 2016 | 1 min read
The lizard’s saliva is thick enough to drag a cricket to its alimentary demise, scientists show.
Speedy Tongues
Catherine Offord | Jan 5, 2016 | 2 min read
Small chameleons flick their tongues faster than their larger relatives, scientists show.
Chameleon Skin Mimic
Jenny Rood | Mar 16, 2015 | 1 min read
Researchers create material that changes color when pushed or pulled.
Chameleon Colors
The Scientist Staff | Mar 10, 2015 | 1 min read
Changes to light-reflecting guanine nanocrystals help chameleons quickly change hues.
How Chameleons Change Colors
Jyoti Madhusoodanan | Mar 10, 2015 | 3 min read
Tunable photonic crystals cause chameleons’ quick shifts in skin shades.
Behavior Brief
Abby Olena, PhD | Jan 29, 2014 | 5 min read
A round-up of recent discoveries in behavior research
Behavior Brief
Abby Olena, PhD | Jan 13, 2014 | 4 min read
A round-up of recent discoveries in behavior research
Tiny Chameleons, Woeful Names
Hannah Waters | Feb 16, 2012 | 1 min read
Researchers discovered four mini chameleon species in Madagascar that are fighting to survive.
