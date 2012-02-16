ADVERTISEMENT
Image of the Day: Glowing Chameleon
The Scientist
Staff and The Scientist Staff
| Jan 23, 2018
| 1 min read
The lizards may be signaling one another using fluorescent cues that we can’t see.
Chameleons Catch Prey with Sticky Spit
Alison F. Takemura
| Jun 22, 2016
| 1 min read
The lizard’s saliva is thick enough to drag a cricket to its alimentary demise, scientists show.
Speedy Tongues
Catherine Offord
| Jan 5, 2016
| 2 min read
Small chameleons flick their tongues faster than their larger relatives, scientists show.
Chameleon Skin Mimic
Jenny Rood
| Mar 16, 2015
| 1 min read
Researchers create material that changes color when pushed or pulled.
Chameleon Colors
The Scientist
Staff
| Mar 10, 2015
| 1 min read
Changes to light-reflecting guanine nanocrystals help chameleons quickly change hues.
How Chameleons Change Colors
Jyoti Madhusoodanan
| Mar 10, 2015
| 3 min read
Tunable photonic crystals cause chameleons’ quick shifts in skin shades.
Behavior Brief
Abby Olena, PhD
| Jan 29, 2014
| 5 min read
A round-up of recent discoveries in behavior research
Behavior Brief
Abby Olena, PhD
| Jan 13, 2014
| 4 min read
A round-up of recent discoveries in behavior research
Tiny Chameleons, Woeful Names
Hannah Waters
| Feb 16, 2012
| 1 min read
Researchers discovered four mini chameleon species in Madagascar that are fighting to survive.
