The agency plans to stop funding virtually all toxicology studies in mammals by 2035.
The agency plans to stop funding virtually all toxicology studies in mammals by 2035.
Charting a Path to Clean Laboratory Air
The Baker Company
| Oct 19, 2021
| 1 min read
Are you working with pathogens or volatiles? Use this flowchart to determine what safety cabinet or fume hood is necessary for any experimental situation.
Technique Improves Use of Hair for Drug Tests
Chia-Yi Hou
| May 15, 2019
| 3 min read
Researchers develop a washing method that is better at removing drugs that have contaminated hair from the outside than existing protocols.
From Chemical Weapon to Chemotherapy, 1917–1946
Carolyn Wilke
| Apr 1, 2019
| 3 min read
Mustard gas blistered men’s bodies on the battlefield, but paved the way for cancer-fighting drugs.
Chemicals on the Skin Could Enable Parkinson’s Detection
Shawna Williams
| Mar 20, 2019
| 2 min read
Researchers teamed up with a woman with a keen sense of smell to identify telling differences between healthy people and those with the neurodegenerative disease.
US EPA’s Chemical Assessment Guide Creates Contention
Sukanya Charuchandra
| Aug 16, 2018
| 2 min read
Scientists and advocacy groups criticize new guidelines that could exclude some academic studies during toxicity reviews.
EPA to Limit Assessments of Toxic Chemical Risks
Ashley Yeager
| Jun 8, 2018
| 2 min read
Reducing the evaluation to only direct contact, rather than including environmental exposures, could leave damaging substances on the market, critics say.
Chair of Chemical Safety Board to Step Down
Ashley Yeager
| May 25, 2018
| 2 min read
Vanessa Allen Sutherland will resign next month, leaving the agency with just three members of what should be a five-person board.
WHO Cherry-Picked Data on Pesticide, Investigation Finds
Ashley P. Taylor
| Oct 22, 2017
| 2 min read
A group evaluating glyphosate’s cancer risk omitted evidence that the chemical is not carcinogenic.
Update to US Chemical Regulations Expected
Tracy Vence
| Jun 8, 2016
| 1 min read
Following approval by Congress, the president will decide on an update the 1976 Toxic Substances Control Act.
Study: Pesticides Harm Bees
Kerry Grens
| Mar 27, 2015
| 2 min read
A researcher challenges the UK government’s conclusion that neonicotinoids aren’t that bad for pollinators.
Evolution in Oil Droplets
Bob Grant
| Dec 9, 2014
| 2 min read
For the first time, researchers have mimicked biological evolution using chemicals instead of living organisms.
Cellular Chemotaxis
Tracy Vence
| Oct 29, 2014
| 1 min read
Two papers detail how a cell’s gradient sensing and cytoskeletal architecture dictate one mode of chemotactic movement.
Common Chemicals Damage Sperm
Bob Grant
| May 13, 2014
| 2 min read
Researchers elucidate a molecular mechanism through which endocrine disrupting compounds compromise the viability of human gametes.
Fewer Female Snail Penises
Tracy Vence
| Jan 14, 2014
| 1 min read
Researchers are now spotting fewer cases of imposex—in which female sea snails develop male sexual organs—as a result of a chemical ban instituted in 2008.
More than Water
Erin Weeks
| Sep 6, 2013
| 1 min read
A comprehensive analysis of human urine identifies more than 3,000 metabolites.
Chemical Reprogramming of Stem Cells
Chris Palmer
| Jul 22, 2013
| 2 min read
A new method for producing pluripotent stem cells using just small molecules, without the need for inserting genes, could yield safer therapies.
Opinion: What’s in Your Food?
Takayuki Shibamoto
| Jul 16, 2012
| 4 min read
Are the “carcinogenic” chemicals that are produced when foods are cooked really cause for concern?
US Doesn’t Ban BPA
Jef Akst
| Apr 2, 2012
| 1 min read
The FDA announces that BPA will continue to be permitted in food and beverage containers.
Chemicals Undermine Vaccines?
Jef Akst
| Jan 27, 2012
| 2 min read
Perfluorinated compounds, a class of manufacturing chemicals, may be harming the immune system in a way that reduces the effectiveness of standard childhood vaccines.
