  chemosignaling

chemosignaling

Insect Deploys Anti-Antiaphrodisiac
Shawna Williams | Oct 1, 2017 | 2 min read
Female plant bugs produce a compound to counter males’ attempts to render the females unattractive to other mates.
Endocannabinoids in the Groove
Megan Scudellari | Jul 16, 2017 | 2 min read
The system responsible for the buzz humans get from marijuana plays a passel of physiological roles outside the brain.
Speaking of Science
The Scientist Staff | Apr 1, 2015 | 2 min read
April 2015's selection of notable quotes
