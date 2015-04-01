ADVERTISEMENT
chemosignaling
Insect Deploys Anti-Antiaphrodisiac
Shawna Williams
| Oct 1, 2017
| 2 min read
Female plant bugs produce a compound to counter males’ attempts to render the females unattractive to other mates.
Endocannabinoids in the Groove
Megan Scudellari
| Jul 16, 2017
| 2 min read
The system responsible for the buzz humans get from marijuana plays a passel of physiological roles outside the brain.
Speaking of Science
The Scientist
Staff
| Apr 1, 2015
| 2 min read
April 2015's selection of notable quotes
